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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSambhavna Seth Claims House Help’s Sister Was ‘Confined’, ‘Mistreated’ By Employers In Mumbai

Sambhavna Seth Claims House Help’s Sister Was ‘Confined’, ‘Mistreated’ By Employers In Mumbai

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi claimed they rescued their house help's sister after she was allegedly confined by her employers in Mumbai. The couple later spent the night at a police station.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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  • House help's sister saved; FIR registered against the employers.

Television actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi have shared details of a disturbing incident involving their house help's sister, claiming she was allegedly confined and mistreated by her employers in Mumbai. After initially revealing that they had spent an entire night at a police station, the couple have now posted a detailed video explaining what happened and how they became involved in the rescue. According to Sambhavna and Avinash, the woman had been working for a couple in Kharghar, Mumbai, after being placed through an agency. They alleged that she was not allowed to leave the house despite repeatedly expressing her wish to do so.

Allegations Of Confinement And Mistreatment

In the video, Avinash claimed that the woman had originally been hired to care for several pets, including dogs and cats, but was later made to perform additional household duties. According to the couple, when she refused to take on the extra work, she was allegedly prevented from leaving the premises.

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They further alleged that she was denied proper food, verbally abused, threatened, and had her identity documents withheld. Sambhavna also claimed the woman was left terrified and repeatedly appealed for help.

The couple said they first contacted the placement agency, but their initial attempts to reach the woman were unsuccessful. They later coordinated with agency representatives and an NGO volunteer living in the same building, who eventually managed to reach the residence and bring the woman to safety.

Police Complaint Filed After Late-Night Visit

Sambhavna said the woman was deeply traumatised after being rescued and feared that her employers would come after her. Avinash further claimed that the agency had initially approached the police but did not receive immediate assistance.

According to the couple, the matter escalated when the employers also reached the police station and made allegations against the woman. Sambhavna and Avinash then visited Bangur Nagar Police Station late at night, where they said their complaint was heard and an FIR was eventually registered by the following morning.

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In the video, the couple's house help became emotional while thanking them, saying she believes her sister's life was saved because of their intervention.

The allegations shared by Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are based on their account of the incident. There has been no public response from the individuals accused in the matter at the time of writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was a police complaint filed regarding the alleged mistreatment?

Yes, Sambhavna and Avinash visited the Bangur Nagar Police Station late at night. Their complaint was heard, and an FIR was eventually registered by the following morning.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Sambhavna Seth Avinash Dwivedi
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