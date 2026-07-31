Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Most taxpayers must file Income Tax Returns by July 31.

Shah Rukh Khan paid highest celebrity tax, ₹90 crore.

Vijay, Salman, Amitabh, and Kohli also ranked high.

New tax regime offers reduced liability for middle-class individuals.

July 31, 2026, is the last date for most taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. With no extension announced so far, taxpayers who fall under the July 31 deadline will need to file their returns by the end of the day. However, the deadline does not apply to taxpayers who have income from business or profession and are required to follow a different filing schedule. For taxpayers whose accounts do not require an audit, the deadline is August 31, 2026, while those whose accounts require an audit have until October 31, 2026, to file their returns.

With just a few hours left for taxpayers who are yet to file their ITRs, there is also considerable interest in how much tax some of India’s biggest celebrities pay and who tops the list of highest individual taxpayers.

India’s Highest-Taxpaying Actors: Who Paid The Most?

According to data reported by Fortune India, compiled by Fortune India Research and Industry Consultants, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the highest taxpayer among the actors listed for FY24.

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The list also features several other prominent names including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Vijay.

Shah Rukh Khan Tops The List For FY24

Shah Rukh Khan paid Rs 90 crore in taxes in FY24, according to the report. He is followed by actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore.

Salman Khan secured the third spot after paying Rs 75 crore in taxes. Amitabh Bachchan followed at number 4 with Rs 71 crore, while Ajay Devgn rounded off the top five with Rs 42 crore.

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Among the other actors on the list, Ranbir Kapoor paid Rs 36 crore, Hrithik Roshan paid Rs 20 crore, Kapil Sharma paid Rs 26 crore, Kareena Kapoor paid Rs 20 crore, while Shahid Kapoor, Allu Arjun and Mohanlal each paid Rs 14 crore.

Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif paid Rs 11 crore, and Aamir Khan paid Rs 10 crore - the least among the actors on the list in FY24.

Complete List Of Celebrities With FY24 Tax Payments

Shah Rukh Khan - Rs 90 Cr Vijay - Rs 80 Cr Salman Khan - Rs 75 Cr Amitabh Bachchan - Rs 71 Cr Virat Kohli - Rs 66 Cr Ajay Devgn - Rs 42 Cr Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Rs 38 Cr Ranbir Kapoor - Rs 36 Cr Sachin Tendulkar - Rs 28 Cr Kapil Sharma - Rs 26 Cr Sourav Ganguly - Rs 23 Cr Kareena Kapoor - Rs 20 Cr Hrithik Roshan - Rs 20 Cr Shahid Kapoor - Rs 14 Cr Mohanlal - Rs 14 Cr Allu Arjun - Rs 14 Cr Hardik Pandya - Rs 13 Cr Pankaj - Rs 12 Cr Katrina Kaif - Rs 11 Cr Alia Advani (Kiara Advani) - Rs 11 Cr Aamir Khan - Rs 10 Cr Rishabh Pant - Rs 10 Cr

(The data has been taken from the Fortune India report.)

New Tax Regime

Under the new tax regime, income up to Rs 4 lakh is taxed at nil. Income between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent, while income between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh attracts 10 per cent tax.

The Rs 12–16 lakh bracket is taxed at 15 per cent, while income between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 20 lakh is taxed at 20 per cent. Income between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 24 lakh attracts 25 per cent, while income above Rs 24 lakh is taxed at 30 per cent, according to the Ministry of Finance.

While presenting the Union Budget in February 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually would have no income tax liability under the new regime, excluding income taxed at special rates such as capital gains.

“There will be no income tax payable up to income of Rs. 12 lakh (i.e. average income of Rs.1 lakh per month other than special rate income such as capital gains) under the new regime. This limit will be Rs.12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers, due to standard deduction of Rs. 75,000,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in the Parliament in February 2025.

Tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them, she added.

“The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment,” she further said.