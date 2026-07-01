Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding To Feature Castle, NDAs And Fortress-Level Security

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Large scenic pieces, a staircase, and

Strict security measures include NDAs and watermarked invitations for privacy.

These details from TMZ reports remain officially unconfirmed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding preparations are becoming increasingly elaborate, with fresh details pointing to a spectacular fairytale-inspired celebration. According to TMZ, a giant castle is being built inside Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple's expected July 3 wedding. Newly surfaced footage reportedly shows large scenic pieces arriving at the venue, fuelling speculation about the scale of the event. The latest developments come alongside reports of strict security measures, including electronic non-disclosure agreements and individually watermarked invitations, as organisers work to keep every detail of the highly anticipated ceremony firmly under wraps from public view.

Taylor Swift Castle Set Takes Shape

According to TMZ, preparations outside Madison Square Garden have revealed what appears to be a major part of the wedding décor. A giant white staircase was reportedly seen being lifted into the venue by crane, while crews unloaded several covered scenic pieces. Some of the equipment was labelled *"Garden Party 1 (Scenic)"* and marked with the initials *"GP"*, prompting fans to speculate about possible hidden references. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the publication suggests the labels could hint at the couple's reported garden-themed engagement or simply identify the production setup.

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Tight Security Around The Event

TMZ also reports that organisers have put extensive security measures in place for the wedding. Guests are reportedly required to sign electronic non-disclosure agreements before attending, while every invitation has been individually watermarked to help prevent leaks. The reported restrictions reflect the couple's efforts to keep the ceremony private despite enormous public interest surrounding the event.

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Fans Decode Every New Detail

As fresh reports continue to emerge, Swift's fans have begun analysing every visible clue from the venue. The reported "Garden Party" labels have already sparked theories online, with some wondering whether they could eventually connect to a future project. For now, however, there has been no official confirmation from Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce regarding the reported wedding décor or the fan theories surrounding it.

Crews unloaded trucks filled with large, covered equipment at Madison Square Garden on Monday, where labels reading "Garden Party 1 (scenic)" and spray-painted "GP" fueled speculation amid rumors surrounding a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding at the arena. pic.twitter.com/A6REskLs7L — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2026

With just days reportedly remaining before the ceremony, every new development is adding to the excitement. Until the couple or their representatives comment publicly, the latest details remain based on TMZ's reporting and ongoing fan speculation.











