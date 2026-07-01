Contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed that Akanksha is bisexual during a discussion with Sufi Motiwala. Shreya stated that Akanksha herself had told her this information.
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‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna
Akanksha Chamola remains in the headlines on Lock Upp Season 2 after her divorce revelation from Gaurav Khanna and a personal disclosure about her sexuality surfaced on the show. The incidents have sparked debate over privacy and reality show boundaries.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who revealed Akanksha Chamola's bisexuality on Lock Upp Season 2?
What was the reason for Akanksha Chamola's divorce from Gaurav Khanna?
Akanksha revealed that a major difference in their marriage was their differing views on parenthood. She shared that she never had a strong maternal instinct, which changed over time.
Why has Akanksha Chamola become a major talking point on Lock Upp Season 2?
Akanksha has gained significant attention due to the revelation of her bisexuality and her candid discussions about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna. These personal details made her a highly discussed contestant.
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