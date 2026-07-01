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English NewsEntertainment‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna

‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola remains in the headlines on Lock Upp Season 2 after her divorce revelation from Gaurav Khanna and a personal disclosure about her sexuality surfaced on the show. The incidents have sparked debate over privacy and reality show boundaries.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

Akanksha Chamola continues to remain at the centre of conversations on Lock Upp Season 2, with her personal life becoming one of the show’s biggest talking points. Days after speaking about her separation from her husband, Gaurav Khanna, another revelation from her private life surfaced inside the house. Contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed that Akanksha is bisexual during a discussion with Sufi Motiwala. The moment has sparked strong reactions online, with viewers debating whether deeply personal details should be used as strategic tools in a reality show format built around survival, drama and emotional exposure.

Personal Revelation Sparks Debate

A fresh moment from Lock Upp Season 2 has triggered intense discussion among viewers. During a conversation inside the house, Shreya Kalra revealed that Akanksha is bisexual while speaking to Sufi Motiwala. The disclosure was presented as part of the game’s strategy, with Shreya offering the information as a potential lifeline that could be used later in the competition. She said, “I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?” Sufi replied, “No, that’s the game.”

Shreya then claimed, “She is bisexual,” leaving Sufi surprised. The conversation came shortly after Akanksha had filed a chargesheet against Shreya inside the house, adding to the growing tension between the two contestants. After hearing the claim, Sufi questioned whether such personal information should be made public. However, Shreya said that since the secret had already been revealed on the show, it would now affect Akanksha's game. “But now it’s used. She told me, and we have told it on the show. So, do uski lifeline khatam- she only has one,” Shreya said, referring to the show’s “lifeline” format, where contestants lose a strategic advantage once their secret is revealed.

The conversation quickly caught attention outside the show as viewers questioned whether personal identity and private disclosures should be brought into gameplay.

 
 
 
 
 
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Divorce Reason Comes To Light

Akanksha had already shocked fans earlier by confirming that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. While she had first spoken about the separation during the premiere, she later shared more about the reasons behind their decision. In a conversation with Shreya and Sufi, Akanksha revealed that a major difference in their marriage was their views on parenthood. She shared that motherhood was never something she strongly connected with, though she had initially kept herself open to the idea.

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Reflecting on that phase, she said, “Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. But gradually, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with it. But I guess, in time, that shifted." Her candid remarks offered viewers a clearer picture of the emotional differences that shaped their relationship.

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Akanksha Becomes Season’s Biggest Talking Point

Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna met during an audition and married in November 2016 after dating for a while. Over the years, they were often seen as one of television’s well-known couples. With both her divorce revelation and personal identity becoming part of conversations inside the Lock Upp house, Akanksha has emerged as one of the most discussed contestants this season.

As the competition intensifies, Akanksha’s journey continues to draw attention for reasons beyond gameplay. Her revelations have added emotional weight to the season, while also raising larger questions about privacy, boundaries and the cost of vulnerability in reality television.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who revealed Akanksha Chamola's bisexuality on Lock Upp Season 2?

Contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed that Akanksha is bisexual during a discussion with Sufi Motiwala. Shreya stated that Akanksha herself had told her this information.

What was the reason for Akanksha Chamola's divorce from Gaurav Khanna?

Akanksha revealed that a major difference in their marriage was their differing views on parenthood. She shared that she never had a strong maternal instinct, which changed over time.

Why has Akanksha Chamola become a major talking point on Lock Upp Season 2?

Akanksha has gained significant attention due to the revelation of her bisexuality and her candid discussions about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna. These personal details made her a highly discussed contestant.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola Shreya Kalra Sufi Motiwala Lock Upp Season 2 Bisexual Disclosure
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