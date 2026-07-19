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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol Says Playing Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Is 'Not Easy'

Sunny Deol Says Playing Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Is 'Not Easy'

Sunny Deol opens up about portraying Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, saying the role is not easy and that he has only just begun filming.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunny Deol began filming Hanuman role for Ramayana.
  • He finds portraying the revered deity immensely challenging.
  • Deol sought blessings for the ambitious two-part Ramayana epic.

tepping into the shoes of one of Indian mythology's most revered figures is no ordinary task, and Sunny Deol is fully aware of that responsibility. Speaking during the promotional event for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, the veteran actor admitted that he has only begun filming for his role as Hanuman and still has a long journey ahead. The ambitious two-part epic, designed for IMAX screens, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2026 and 2027.

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Sunny Deol Says His Journey Has Only Just Started

Addressing the audience, Sunny revealed that he has completed only a small portion of his work on the film and believes it is too early to fully understand where the role will eventually take him.

"To tell you the truth, I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go."

The actor explained that the challenge extends far beyond the scale of the production. For him, Ramayana holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, making the responsibility of portraying Hanuman far greater than that of a conventional film role.

Expressing gratitude to the filmmakers for placing their faith in him, he said, "I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way."

'Playing Hanuman Ji Is Not Easy'

Sunny acknowledged that Hanuman is a deeply layered character whose identity cannot be defined by strength alone. According to the actor, the role demands a balance of power, humility, innocence and unwavering devotion.

"Playing Hanuman ji is not easy."

He continued, "But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."

ALSO READ: 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

Actor Seeks Fans' Blessings For The Epic

Sunny also admitted that speaking before a large audience has never been his strongest suit. Even so, he used the occasion to ask viewers for their support as the team works on one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects.

Sunny Deol said, "We need the blessings of all of you because we have taken on such a vast project."

He also expressed confidence in the film's reach, adding, "I firmly believe that every Indian will watch it."

Star-Studded Cast And Release Timeline

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The two-part epic has been filmed for IMAX, with the first instalment slated for release in 2026 and the concluding chapter expected to arrive in 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What role is Sunny Deol playing in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Sunny Deol is portraying Hanuman in the upcoming two-part epic, Ramayana. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledged the significant responsibility of the role.

When are the two parts of Ramayana scheduled for release?

The first installment of the Ramayana epic is slated for release in 2026. The concluding chapter is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

Has Sunny Deol completed filming for his role as Hanuman?

No, Sunny Deol stated that he has only just begun filming for his role. He mentioned that he still has a long journey ahead in portraying the character.

Who are some of the other main cast members in the Ramayana film?

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey is cast as Lakshman in the epic production.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Hanuman Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Sunny Deol ENtertainment News
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