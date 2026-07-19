Sunny Deol Says Playing Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Is 'Not Easy'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Deol began filming Hanuman role for Ramayana.

He finds portraying the revered deity immensely challenging.

Deol sought blessings for the ambitious two-part Ramayana epic.

tepping into the shoes of one of Indian mythology's most revered figures is no ordinary task, and Sunny Deol is fully aware of that responsibility. Speaking during the promotional event for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, the veteran actor admitted that he has only begun filming for his role as Hanuman and still has a long journey ahead. The ambitious two-part epic, designed for IMAX screens, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2026 and 2027.

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Sunny Deol Says His Journey Has Only Just Started

Addressing the audience, Sunny revealed that he has completed only a small portion of his work on the film and believes it is too early to fully understand where the role will eventually take him.

"To tell you the truth, I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go."

The actor explained that the challenge extends far beyond the scale of the production. For him, Ramayana holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, making the responsibility of portraying Hanuman far greater than that of a conventional film role.

Expressing gratitude to the filmmakers for placing their faith in him, he said, "I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way."

#sunnydeol - Sunny Deol's humility won hearts at the Ramayana event. ❤️



While speaking on stage, Sunny admitted that portraying Lord Hanuman is far from easy. He said the character is playful, powerful, fearless, and deeply divine, making it one of the most challenging roles of… pic.twitter.com/1hwiza7iF2 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 18, 2026

'Playing Hanuman Ji Is Not Easy'

Sunny acknowledged that Hanuman is a deeply layered character whose identity cannot be defined by strength alone. According to the actor, the role demands a balance of power, humility, innocence and unwavering devotion.

"Playing Hanuman ji is not easy."

He continued, "But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."

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Actor Seeks Fans' Blessings For The Epic

Sunny also admitted that speaking before a large audience has never been his strongest suit. Even so, he used the occasion to ask viewers for their support as the team works on one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects.

Sunny Deol said, "We need the blessings of all of you because we have taken on such a vast project."

He also expressed confidence in the film's reach, adding, "I firmly believe that every Indian will watch it."

Star-Studded Cast And Release Timeline

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The two-part epic has been filmed for IMAX, with the first instalment slated for release in 2026 and the concluding chapter expected to arrive in 2027.