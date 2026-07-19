Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Arjun congratulated winners of the 72nd National Film Awards.

He specifically praised Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, and Yami Gautam.

Arjun celebrated Pushpa 2 team for screenplay, costume design.

He highlighted Telugu cinema's impressive wins across many categories.

Actor Allu Arjun has extended his wishes to the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards, applauding some of Indian cinema's biggest achievements across acting, filmmaking and technical excellence. In his social media post, the Pushpa star also celebrated Telugu cinema's strong showing at this year's prestigious awards, acknowledging several films and artists for their remarkable accomplishments.

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Allu Arjun Congratulates Best Actor And Best Actress Winners

Beginning his message by recognising the award recipients, Allu Arjun wrote, "Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards."

He then gave a special mention to the winners in the lead acting categories, saying, "A big congratulations to @mammukka garu and @TheAaryanKartik on winning the Best Actor award, and to @yamigautam on winning the Best Actress award. Well deserved!"

Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. 👏🏆



A big congratulations to @mammukka garu and @TheAaryanKartik on winning the Best Actor award, and to @yamigautam on winning the Best Actress award. Well deserved!



Heartfelt congratulations to my director… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 18, 2026

Special Mention For Pushpa 2 Team

The actor also acknowledged the success of Pushpa 2, congratulating director Sukumar for his recognition in the screenplay category alongside the film's costume designers.

Sharing his appreciation, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu on winning the Best Screenplay award for #Pushpa2, and to Deepali & Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design."

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Praise For Committee Kurrollu And Other Telugu Winners

Allu Arjun also expressed his happiness over Committee Kurrollu being honoured as the Best Telugu Film. He congratulated his cousin Niharika Konidela and the entire team, while also acknowledging P. Ravi Kumar for his achievement in the makeup category.

His message read, "Spl Congratulations to my cousin @IamNiharikaK and the #CommitteeKurrollu team on winning Best Telugu Film, and to P. Ravi Kumar for Best Makeup."

Talking about Telugu cinema's impressive presence at the awards, Allu Arjun praised several projects and artists that received national recognition.

He wrote, "Delighted to see Telugu cinema shine with #Kalki2898AD winning Best Popular Film and Best Production Design, #VenkyAtluri garu receiving Best Dialogues for #LuckyBaskhar, #35ChinnaKathaKaadu winning Best Children's Film and #ArundevPothula winning Best Child Artist."

Wrapping up his message, the actor congratulated every award recipient, writing, "Congratulations once again to every winner. Here's to celebrating the very best of Indian cinema."