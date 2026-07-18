Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam won Best Actress at 72nd National Film Awards.

Her first National Award is for film

Gautam portrayed an intelligence officer in the political thriller.

She expressed gratitude, calling it a defining career moment.

Yami Gautam has achieved a major milestone in her acting career after winning the Best Actress honour at the 72nd National Film Awards for her performance in Article 370. The recognition marks the actor's first National Film Award. Soon after the announcement, Yami shared an emotional message, reflecting on years of perseverance, her passion for cinema and the responsibility that comes with the prestigious honour.

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Yami Gautam Wins Best Actress For Article 370

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. The awards honoured films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Yami was recognised for portraying intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in Article 370, a political thriller centred on the covert operation linked to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film emerged as one of the most discussed Hindi releases of 2024.

Yami Gautam Shares An Emotional Note

Reacting to the announcement on social media, Yami expressed her gratitude and described the award as a defining moment in her career.

She wrote, "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Reflecting on the path that led to the recognition, she added, "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility."

Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me.

Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.



For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 18, 2026

'Article 370 Was Never Just Another Film For Me'

Speaking about the project, Yami said the film held a deeply personal place in her heart, especially as it was produced under her home banner.

She wrote, "Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction."

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Yami Thanks The Jury, Cast, Crew And Her Supporters

The actor also expressed gratitude to the award jury, her collaborators and everyone who supported her throughout her journey.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Jury for this incredible recognition, to our visionary director, our phenomenal cast and crew and to every member of the audience who embraced Article 370 with such love and belief. You reminded us that meaningful stories will always find their way to people's hearts. To my family, my team, my well-wishers and everyone who believed in me through every high and every low, thank you. Your faith gave me the strength to keep moving forward, even when the destination seemed far away."

'Beginning Of A Greater Responsibility'

Concluding her heartfelt message, Yami described the honour not as the end of a dream, but the beginning of a new phase in her career.

She wrote, "This award is not the end of a dream, it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter. Dreams do come true but only when passion refuses to give up. This one's for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."