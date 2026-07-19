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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesYami Gautam-Led ‘Article 370’ Bags Three National Awards, Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Weren’t Chasing Accolades’

Yami Gautam-Led ‘Article 370’ Bags Three National Awards, Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Weren’t Chasing Accolades’

Aditya Dhar expressed gratitude after his production Article 370 won three National Awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Actress and Best Music.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Aditya Dhar expressed humility, gratitude for the film's honest story.
  • Dhar thanked the jury, director, cast, and music composer.
  • Jio Studios President also celebrated the film's success.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has shared an emotional response after his production Article 370 emerged as one of the biggest winners at the National Awards, taking home three prestigious honours. The film received awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actress and Best Music, marking a significant achievement for the team behind the critically acclaimed project.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam On Winning Best Actress National Film Award For Article 370: 'Beginning Of A Greater Responsibility’

Aditya Dhar Reflects On The Film's National Awards Triumph

Following the announcement, Dhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude and reflect on the journey behind the film. In a heartfelt note, he acknowledged the recognition while emphasising that the team's focus had always been on telling an honest story rather than pursuing awards.

He wrote, "Winning Three National Awards for ‘Article 370’ is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude. When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction, to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming".

Thanks To Cast, Crew And Audiences

Dhar also extended his appreciation to the National Awards jury, viewers and everyone who contributed to the film's success. He credited director Aditya Suhas Jambhale for shaping the project and praised the performances delivered by Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, along with Shashwat Sachdev's musical contribution.

He further wrote, "My deepest gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this incredible recognition and to every single person who watched, supported, debated and believed in ‘Article 370’. Your love gave this film a life far beyond the screen. This honour belongs to our extraordinary director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose vision and conviction shaped every frame. To Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, for bringing such depth, strength and authenticity to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the soul of our storytelling. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose relentless hard work, passion and belief made the impossible possible".

ALSO READ: 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande Calls The Honour Deeply Meaningful

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, also welcomed the recognition, describing it as an emotional and proud moment for everyone associated with the film. She said the team had always believed in the story's purpose and was grateful to see it resonate with audiences before earning the country's highest cinematic honour.

Deshpande stated, "Winning three National Awards for Article 370 is an incredibly emotional moment for all of us at Jio Studios. I feel deeply grateful, humbled, and proud of every person who poured their heart into this film. We never began this journey with awards in mind. We simply believed this was a story that deserved to be told, with honesty, courage, and conviction. To see it resonate so deeply with audiences, and now be honoured with the highest recognition in Indian cinema, is an immensely proud moment. My heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this honour, and to every viewer who watched, embraced, discussed, and championed Article 370. This recognition belongs to our incredible director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose clarity of vision never wavered. To Yami Gautam Dhar who brought such honesty and emotional depth to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the heartbeat of the film".

She concluded by acknowledging the efforts of the entire cast and crew, while also thanking Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar for believing in the project from the beginning.

Deshpande added, "And to every member of our cast and crew, whose passion, perseverance, and commitment made this journey possible. Above all Aditya Dhar who is special beyond words and Lokesh Dhar, our partners at B62 whose belief in this story never faltered. It has been a privilege to share this journey with them. At Jio Studios, we have always believed that meaningful stories have the power to move people, provoke thought, and leave a lasting impact. This honour reaffirms that belief and inspires us to keep backing storytellers who dare to tell stories with purpose and authenticity. This celebration belongs to every single person who made Article 370 what it is today".

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What National Awards did the film 'Article 370' win?

The film 'Article 370' won three prestigious National Awards. These included Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam Dhar, and Best Music for Shashwat Sachdev.

How did filmmaker Aditya Dhar react to 'Article 370' winning National Awards?

Aditya Dhar expressed that winning was humbling and deeply emotional. He stated that the team was driven by telling an honest story, not awards, making the recognition truly overwhelming.

Who directed the National Award-winning film 'Article 370'?

Aditya Suhas Jambhale directed 'Article 370'. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar specifically credited Jambhale for his vision and conviction in shaping every frame of the project.

What was the sentiment of Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande regarding the awards?

Jyoti Deshpande found the moment incredibly emotional and proud. She emphasized that Jio Studios believed in the story's purpose from the start and was grateful for its recognition.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Yami Gautam Article 370 Aditya Dhar Best Actress Best Feature Film Best Music 72nd National Awards
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