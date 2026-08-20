Bigg Boss 20: Rajat Bedi, Mouni Roy, Mary Kom Could Enter Salman Khan's Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Official contestant list remains unconfirmed, based on ongoing speculation.

Discussions around the upcoming season of Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 20, have already begun. As anticipation builds among fans, several celebrity names are reportedly being considered for the show. The list includes personalities from the entertainment industry as well as the world of sports. While the final contestant list is yet to be officially confirmed, here's a look at the names currently doing the rounds.

Rajat Bedi And Mouni Roy

According to a Times of India report, actor Rajat Bedi is among the names being discussed for Bigg Boss 20. The actor, who has appeared in films such as Koi Mil Gaya, has been a familiar face in Bollywood. Mouni Roy is another prominent name reportedly being considered. After making a mark on television, she successfully transitioned to Bollywood and has featured in several popular projects. Reports suggest that the actress has been approached by the show's makers. If both names make it to the final list, their presence could add an interesting dynamic to the Bigg Boss house.

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Mary Kom And Qazi Tauqeer

The makers have reportedly also approached legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom for the upcoming season. A six-time world champion and Olympic medallist, Mary Kom has inspired generations with her achievements in boxing. Her participation would bring a sporting personality into the Bigg Boss house and could make for an interesting addition to the lineup. Singer Qazi Tauqeer is another name reportedly being considered. He rose to fame after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. His musical background and television experience could make him a notable contestant if he joins the show.

Khushi Dubey And Kushal Tanwar

Television actress Khushi Dubey is also reportedly being considered for Bigg Boss 20. She has appeared in shows including Aashiqan and Jaadu Teri Nazar, and has built a following through her television work. Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is another name doing the rounds. He gained recognition after winning MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla 16 and Maa Hai Na. His reality-show experience could make him an interesting addition to the Bigg Boss house.

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Yukti Kapoor And Geeta Basra

Actress Yukti Kapoor, known for shows such as Madam Sir, has also reportedly been linked to the upcoming season. The actress recently hinted at the possibility of appearing on the show, further fuelling speculation among fans. Meanwhile, Geeta Basra, actress and wife of former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, is another name reportedly being discussed for Bigg Boss 20.

However, these names are based on reports and ongoing speculation. The makers are yet to officially announce the complete contestant lineup for Bigg Boss 20.