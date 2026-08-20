Big Setback To Soren Government As Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling JPSC Exams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jharkhand High Court stayed government's JPSC exam cancellation order.

State government previously cancelled 22 exams, ordered 23 inquiries.

Petitioners argued cancellation was unilateral, affecting appointed candidates' jobs.

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday challenged the state government's decision stayed the order cancelling Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments.

During the hearing, the High Court stayed the government's order cancelling the examinations and appointments.

The development comes a day after the government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren issued a notification cancelling 22 recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and an external agency and ordering an inquiry into 23 other examinations.

Government Cancelled 22 Exams

The Jharkhand government issued the notification on Tuesday (August 18), cancelling 22 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and an external agency.

The government also ordered an inquiry into 23 other examinations.

The decision was subsequently challenged before the Jharkhand High Court by candidates affected by the order.

What Did The Petitioners Argue?

The petitioners argued that the government cancelled the examinations and appointments made on their basis unilaterally, without giving the affected candidates an opportunity to present their side.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Chairs Southern Zonal Council Meet In Tamil Nadu; Vijay, Chandrababu, Shivakumar Attend

They pointed out that a large number of candidates had already joined government service after being selected through these examinations.

According to the petitioners, the government's decision has therefore directly threatened their jobs.

‘Not Appropriate To Remove All Successful Candidates’

The candidates argued that if an investigation finds a particular candidate's role to be suspicious, appropriate action can be taken against them.

However, they said removing all successful candidates from their jobs without an investigation and an opportunity to be heard would be unfair.

The petitioners maintained that they appeared for the examinations through the prescribed procedure, secured positions on the merit list and were subsequently appointed to government posts.

The High Court's decision to stay the government's order provides relief to the petitioners challenging the cancellation of the examinations and appointments.

ALSO READ: Vande Mataram Row: Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-National’ Decision, Congress Hits Back