Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anjali Arora sought blessings at Kainchi Dham amid casting debate.

Her casting as Mata Sita draws mixed reactions from the public.

Viewers question her past content and the film's early visuals.

Anjali Arora has turned to spirituality amid the ongoing debate over her casting as Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki. The actress recently visited Uttarakhand’s Kainchi Dham, where she sought the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba and shared moments from her visit.

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Anjali Arora Visits Kainchi Dham

Currently in Nainital, Anjali visited the famous Kainchi Dham and shared a series of pictures from the spiritual destination with her followers. The actress appeared immersed in the devotional atmosphere as she paid her respects at the shrine.

While sharing the photographs, Anjali wrote, "Aaj Kainchi Dham mein Neem Karoli Baba ke darshan karke Baba ka aashirwad liya. Baba ki kripa sadaiv bani rahe. Jai Shri Ram".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

Sita Casting Draws Mixed Reactions

Anjali is set to make her big-screen debut by portraying Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki. However, the film's teaser quickly became a talking point on social media, with opinions sharply divided over her casting.

She shot to fame with the viral ‘Kacha Badam’ trend and later appeared in the first season of Lock Upp, is now making her big-screen debut. However, a section of social media users has questioned her casting as Mata Sita, with some saying they find it difficult to accept her in a revered religious role given her earlier viral content.

While some viewers praised her new look and the attempt to bring the character to screen, others questioned the choice of actress for the role. A section of users also criticised the film's early visuals and compared aspects of its presentation with Adipurush. Some reactions went as far as calling for an FIR against those associated with the project.

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About Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki

Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film features Anjali Arora as Mata Sita and Dev Sharma as Lord Ram. The cast also includes Sheel Sharma, Rajneesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa in important roles.

The teaser features several significant moments from the epic, including the wedding of Ram and Sita, their exile, Sita's abduction and preparations linked to the Ram Setu.

The film is scheduled for a September theatrical release, with the makers positioning it as a cinematic retelling of the Ramayan.