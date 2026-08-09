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English NewsEntertainmentMP Boy Goes Missing, Reaches Mumbai To Pursue Dream Of Acting In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

MP Boy Goes Missing, Reaches Mumbai To Pursue Dream Of Acting In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

A 16-year-old boy went missing from Madhya Pradesh and was later found 900 km away in Mumbai. He reportedly left his home to pursue his dream of acting in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 16-year-old travelled 900km to Mumbai from Chhindwara.
  • He sought Taarak Mehta acting role; police found him.
  • Father reported missing; boy is safe, returning home.

A 16-year-old boy from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, travelled nearly 900 kilometres to Mumbai after dreaming of acting in Taarak Meha Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His family had reported him missing after he left home saying he was going to school. Police later found him alone at Film City in Goregaon.

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16-Year-Old Travels 900 Km From MP To Mumbai

According to the police, the teenager left home on Thursday afternoon on the pretext of going to school. Instead, he made his way to Chhindwara railway station and boarded a train to Nagpur.

From Nagpur, he took a connecting train to Mumbai and arrived at Goregaon station the following morning. He then walked all the way to Film City, where he was spotted by police personnel.

After receiving information about the boy, a mobile police unit reached Film City and took him to the Aarey police station for questioning.

Boy Wanted To Act In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

During questioning, the teenager told police that he wanted to act in the popular television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. His ambition to pursue a career in acting, police said, was the reason he had left home and travelled to Mumbai without informing his family.

The police contacted his family and learned that his father had reported him missing on Thursday.

The teenager is currently safe and under the care of Aarey police. His father is travelling to Mumbai to bring him back home.

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Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 18 Years

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ remains one of Indian television's most popular shows and has been running for 18 years. The makers recently marked the show's 18th anniversary with the cast and team.

The sitcom is known for portraying people from different religions and communities living together in a society while navigating everyday situations. Over the years, the show has built a strong fan following.

The current cast includes Dilip Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt and Shyam Pathak, among others.

Several familiar faces have also been part of the show but have since moved on. Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry and Shailesh Lodha were previously seen in the series. Vakani went on maternity leave and did not return to the show, while Lodha and Mistry made allegations against the makers after leaving the programme.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the 16-year-old boy travel to Mumbai?

The boy traveled to Mumbai because he wanted to act in the popular television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. He left home without informing his family to pursue this acting ambition.

How far did the boy travel to reach Mumbai?

The 16-year-old boy traveled nearly 900 kilometers from his home in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, to Mumbai. He accomplished this journey by taking trains.

What happened to the boy after he was found in Mumbai?

Police found him alone at Film City and took him to Aarey police station for questioning. His family was contacted, and his father is now traveling to Mumbai to bring him home.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Mumbai News Chhindwara News ENtertainment News MAdhya Pradesh News Taarak Mehta News Film City Mumbai
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