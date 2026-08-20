SC Forms Panel To Probe Police Action, Excessive Force At Jantar Mantar Student Protest

The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member committee to independently investigate the alleged use of excessive force by police and security personnel during a student protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 20. The panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, will examine allegations involving pellet guns, electric batons, lathi-charge and tear gas, besides complaints of surveillance, privacy violations and alleged violence against women protesters.

Five-Member Panel

The committee will also examine allegations that police, paramilitary forces and other security personnel used disproportionate force against protesters.

Its other members are former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr LR Bishnoi.

The panel will investigate allegations concerning the use of pellet guns, electric batons and batons, as well as the alleged use of tear gas without adequate warning.

Also Read: ‘Congress Is New Muslim League’: Nitin Nabin Hits Out At Gandhis Over Vande Mataram

What The Panel Will Probe

The committee will examine whether protesters’ right to privacy was violated through surveillance, along with allegations of violence, harassment and molestation involving women protesters.

It will also consider whether injured protesters should receive immediate medical treatment and interim financial assistance.

At the same time, the panel will investigate allegations of attacks on police personnel by protesters or anti-social elements. It will assess damage caused to public and private property and vehicles, while also recording the difficulties faced by security personnel injured while on duty and their families.

The committee will first submit a report focusing on violence against women, serious injuries and accountability for police action.

Authorities have been directed to provide the panel with CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage and wireless communication logs relevant to the incident.

The committee will also have the power to receive complaints from victims and witnesses while keeping their identities confidential.

The Supreme Court's decision comes amid competing allegations surrounding the July 20 demonstration, with protesters raising concerns over the conduct of security forces, while authorities are also expected to place on record allegations of violence and damage during the protest.

The panel's findings are expected to provide an independent assessment of the events and determine whether excessive force was used during the police response.

Also Read: Big Setback To Soren Government As Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling JPSC Exams