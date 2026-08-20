Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s 3-Language Policy, Raises Concern Over Sudden Implementation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court questioned CBSE's three-language policy implementation.

Petitioners highlighted resource shortage and sudden student language burden.

Court seeks reconsideration of policy's implementation, not cancellation.

The Supreme Court has raised questions over the manner in which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is implementing its three-language policy, as well as the availability of resources required for its rollout.

The court has given CBSE time to respond to its concerns. The matter will be heard again after 10 days.

Petitions filed before the Supreme Court have argued that the policy has suddenly created a situation in which millions of students are being asked to study a new language.

Petitioners Raise Concerns Over Books, Teachers

During the hearing, the petitioners said that books for the newly introduced languages are still unavailable in several places. They also claimed that there are not enough teachers and that classes for the new languages have not even begun in several schools, despite examinations being approaching.

The petitioners argued that students are being required to study languages they have never learnt before, which could affect their performance in examinations.

Centre Defends Implementation

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, rejected these claims.

She said the necessary preparations had been made to implement the policy and assured the court that all required materials and arrangements were available.

The court clarified that it was not opposed to the policy itself, but stressed that the interests of students must also be considered.

CJI Surya Kant On Language And National Unity

Chief Justice Surya Kant said learning two Indian languages could be a good thing.

He said that if people from North and South India learn each other's languages, it could promote national unity.

A lawyer, however, argued that while the point about national unity may be valid, Sanskrit was being taught as the second language in all schools in Delhi instead of languages such as Tamil, Telugu or Marathi.

Petitioners Question English Being Classified As Foreign Language

The petitioners also questioned the policy's classification of English as a foreign language.

They pointed out that English has official-language status in several states.

They argued that treating English as a foreign language could take away students' option of learning languages such as French and German, which could provide better employment opportunities in the future.

Supreme Court Seeks Reconsideration Of Implementation

After a hearing that lasted around 45 minutes, the Supreme Court refused to cancel or stay CBSE's three-language policy.

However, it asked the Centre and CBSE to reconsider aspects related to how the policy is being implemented.

The court asked them to consider the following issues:

Whether students currently in Class 6 could be given a one-time exemption so that they are not suddenly burdened with a new language.

Whether it would be practical to begin teaching the new language from Class 6 or from an earlier class.

What roadmap is in place to provide qualified teachers, books and other basic infrastructure required to teach the third language.

What steps can be taken to help students who are already studying two foreign languages adjust to the sudden change.

Whether online classes could be considered for basic language education in places where teachers for a particular language are not available.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI