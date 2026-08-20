Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi views the measures as an attempt by the US to distract from its own economic crisis. He described the actions as 'economic terrorism' threatening global economies and sovereignty.
Iran Hits Back At Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’: ‘US Trying To Hide Its Own Crisis’
Araghchi cited a New York Times report while responding to the US measures and said the campaign was an attempt to conceal America’s economic crisis.
- Iran FM criticized US measures as crisis diversion.
- US debt $40 trillion, interest costs exceed military.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s economic measures against Iran, accusing Washington of using the action to divert attention from its own economic problems.
Araghchi cited a New York Times report while responding to the US measures and said the campaign was an attempt to conceal America’s economic crisis.
Posting on X, Araghchi said, “The so-called "Economic D-Day" is actually an attempt to distract attention from America's own crisis, which includes unaccounted debt and rapidly rising interest costs. Further emphasis on failed policies will only lead to further defeat and the enmity of the Iranians. America's economic terrorism threatens the economy and sovereignty around the world.”
According to an Al Jazeera report, Iran's Foreign Minister also said that after the defeat, the US was seeking help from its allies.
US Government Debt Crosses $40 Trillion
Earlier, news agency Reuters reported that US government debt had surpassed $40 trillion for the first time.
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The situation is described as unsustainable in the long term, with annual interest costs now exceeding military spending.
What Is Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ Against Iran?
The controversy centres on US President Donald Trump’s decision to announce what has been described as the most stringent economic action against Iran to date.
Trump has termed the measures “Economic D-Day”.
Under the measures, the US has warned that any country or financial institution supporting Iran could face serious economic consequences.
The US says the action is aimed at completely restricting and isolating Iran’s oil trade, cash transfers, shell companies and financial networks.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Iran's stance on the US 'Economic D-Day' measures?
What are the US 'Economic D-Day' measures against Iran?
These are stringent economic actions aimed at completely restricting and isolating Iran's oil trade, cash transfers, shell companies, and financial networks. The US has warned that any country or institution supporting Iran could face serious economic consequences.
Why does Iran claim the US implemented these economic measures?
Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi stated that the measures are an attempt to distract from America's own crisis. This includes unaccounted debt and rapidly rising interest costs, as cited in a New York Times report.
What is the current state of US government debt?
US government debt has surpassed $40 trillion for the first time. Annual interest costs now exceed military spending, and the situation is described as unsustainable in the long term.