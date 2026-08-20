Lucknow Triple Shooting: Man Kills Banker Wife Outside ICICI Bank, Later Kills Sister, Self

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman shot dead outside Lucknow bank, husband accused.

Ongoing family dispute between couple cited as motive.

Police investigating incident, searching for fleeing accused husband.

A family dispute in Lucknow turned fatal on Thursday after ICICI Bank assistant manager Divya Mishra was allegedly shot dead by her husband outside the bank, police said. The incident was followed by two more deaths, taking the toll to three.

According to the preliminary investigation, Divya’s husband, Manas, allegedly called her out of the ICICI Bank in Gomtinagar. After speaking to her for some time, he allegedly shot her and fled the spot.

Police said the shooting took place at around 11:22am. Divya was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in an injured condition, where doctors declared her dead.

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Husband Kills Wife, Then Flees

Divya was a resident of Singar Nagar in Alambagh and had been working as an assistant manager at ICICI Bank. Police said she and Manas had been involved in a family dispute, which was pending before a family court.

Divya had reportedly filed for divorce from Manas around a year ago. Investigators are examining the marital dispute as a possible factor behind the shooting.

After allegedly shooting his wife, Manas fled the spot and reportedly went to his home in Husadiya. Police said the sequence of events that followed led to two more deaths.

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Manas Shoots Sister Before Killing Himself

According to police, Manas allegedly shot his sister, Vibha Bajpai, at his home after returning from the bank. He then allegedly shot himself. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shootings and are examining the sequence of events that led to the three deaths.

Divya’s body has been taken into custody for post-mortem examination. Investigators are also looking into other aspects of the case as part of the probe.

Divya Mishra was reportedly the sister of journalist and YouTuber Pragya Mishra.