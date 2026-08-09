Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohanlal missed Sydney stage show due to Australian visa delay.

Actor expressed deep regret, taking full blame for unprecedented event.

Organizers postponed show, confirmed visa pending; new date announced soon.

Mohanlal has apologised to fans after an Australian visa delay prevented him from travelling to Sydney for his stage show. The Malayam star was due to headline ‘Vaikittu Entha Paripadi’ on Saturday night, but was unable to make the journey after his visa was not issued in time. Members of his team, including singer K S Chithra, had already reached Australia.

ALSO READ: Saturday Box Office Collection: Spider-Man Brand New Day Dominates, GDN Struggles, Ohh My Dog Rises

Mohanlal Opens Up About Missing Sydney Show

Speaking in a video message from Singapore, Mohanlal expressed his disappointment over missing the event and said the situation was unlike anything he had experienced during his nearly five-decade career.

“I don’t know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps, I am the actor from India who has performed in the most number of shows,” he said.

The actor said this was the first time he had been unable to obtain a visa for an overseas show. He added that he wasn't aware of the precise reason for the delay.

“For the first time in my life, I did not get my visa. I don’t know how it happened. It could be a technical or clerical mistake, or an AI-generated issue,” he said.

Mohanlal also said he did not want to get into the finer details of the matter or place the blame on anyone. Despite the visa setback, he said he had made efforts to reach Sydney for the performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayal Events (@kayalevents)

Mohanlal Apologises To Fans And Organisers

The actor took responsibility for missing the show and directly addressed those who had travelled considerable distances to attend it.

He said, “I am taking all the blame on myself. I am telling you that it is my fault. I am very sorry about it."

Mohanlal also praised the organisers and his team for their efforts to make the event possible. He specifically thanked Vimal from Kayal Events and his office for working to keep the show on track.

He then offered a personal apology to the audience who had already made arrangements to attend.

The actor said, “To each one of you who drove from far away and came to watch this show, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

ALSO READ: Tony Kakkar Reacts To Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Backlash: ‘Would Have Been Fun If We Were Trolled Together’

Kalyan Events Confirms Show Postponement

Kayal Events subsequently confirmed that the Sydney event had been postponed. The organisers clarified that Mohanlal's Australia visa had not been rejected and was still under consideration by the relevant authorities.

“We are closely monitoring the visa process while working to confirm a new date. Ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets until the next official announcement,” the organisers said.

The event organisers and Mohanlal's team are now expected to work towards confirming a new date.