Mohanlal missed his Sydney stage show because of an Australian visa delay. His visa was not issued in time, preventing him from travelling to the event.
Mohanlal Apologises After Sydney Show Got Postponed Over Australia Visa Delay, Says 'I Am Helpless'
Mohanlal apologised to fans after an Australia visa delay forced the postponement of his Sydney stage show, promising to return with the same team.
- Mohanlal missed Sydney stage show due to Australian visa delay.
- Actor expressed deep regret, taking full blame for unprecedented event.
- Organizers postponed show, confirmed visa pending; new date announced soon.
Mohanlal has apologised to fans after an Australian visa delay prevented him from travelling to Sydney for his stage show. The Malayam star was due to headline ‘Vaikittu Entha Paripadi’ on Saturday night, but was unable to make the journey after his visa was not issued in time. Members of his team, including singer K S Chithra, had already reached Australia.
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Mohanlal Opens Up About Missing Sydney Show
Speaking in a video message from Singapore, Mohanlal expressed his disappointment over missing the event and said the situation was unlike anything he had experienced during his nearly five-decade career.
“I don’t know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps, I am the actor from India who has performed in the most number of shows,” he said.
The actor said this was the first time he had been unable to obtain a visa for an overseas show. He added that he wasn't aware of the precise reason for the delay.
“For the first time in my life, I did not get my visa. I don’t know how it happened. It could be a technical or clerical mistake, or an AI-generated issue,” he said.
Mohanlal also said he did not want to get into the finer details of the matter or place the blame on anyone. Despite the visa setback, he said he had made efforts to reach Sydney for the performance.
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Mohanlal Apologises To Fans And Organisers
The actor took responsibility for missing the show and directly addressed those who had travelled considerable distances to attend it.
He said, “I am taking all the blame on myself. I am telling you that it is my fault. I am very sorry about it."
Mohanlal also praised the organisers and his team for their efforts to make the event possible. He specifically thanked Vimal from Kayal Events and his office for working to keep the show on track.
He then offered a personal apology to the audience who had already made arrangements to attend.
The actor said, “To each one of you who drove from far away and came to watch this show, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."
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Kalyan Events Confirms Show Postponement
Kayal Events subsequently confirmed that the Sydney event had been postponed. The organisers clarified that Mohanlal's Australia visa had not been rejected and was still under consideration by the relevant authorities.
“We are closely monitoring the visa process while working to confirm a new date. Ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets until the next official announcement,” the organisers said.
The event organisers and Mohanlal's team are now expected to work towards confirming a new date.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Mohanlal miss his Sydney show?
How did Mohanlal react to missing the show?
Mohanlal expressed deep grief and disappointment, calling the situation unprecedented in his 50-year career. He took full blame and apologized to fans and organizers.
What is the status of the 'Vaikittu Entha Paripadi' show in Sydney?
The Sydney event has been postponed. Organizers confirmed Mohanlal's visa was not rejected and is still under consideration for a new date.
What should ticket holders do now?
Ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets. Kayal Events will work to confirm a new date for the show and provide further official announcements.