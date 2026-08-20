Bangladesh Elects BNP Leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir As 23rd President

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir elected Bangladesh's 23rd president.

First contested presidential election in 35 years.

Alamgir secured 255 votes, defeating rival Oli Ahmed.

Bangladesh has elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the country’s 23rd president, in the first contested presidential election in 35 years. Alamgir secured 255 votes in Thursday’s parliamentary election, defeating his rival Oli Ahmed, who received 88 votes. Ahmed was the candidate backed by an alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Voting was held in the Jatiya Sangsad from 2 pm to 5 pm under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. Of the 349 eligible lawmakers, 343 cast their votes, after which the chief election commissioner declared Alamgir the winner.

First Contested Presidential Poll Since 1991

The election marks Bangladesh’s first multi-candidate presidential contest since 1991, ending a 35-year gap in parliamentary presidential elections.

Alamgir was nominated as the BNP candidate last week. Following his nomination, he resigned as the party’s secretary general and stepped down from its National Standing Committee.

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From BNP Chief To President

Alamgir had served as the BNP’s secretary general before entering the presidential race, making his election a significant shift from senior party leadership to the country’s highest constitutional office.

The development also comes as the BNP has returned to power after years in opposition.

Bangladesh’s president largely performs a constitutional and ceremonial role, while executive authority rests with the government led by the prime minister.

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