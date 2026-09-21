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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Never Slept With Him': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Claims She Turned Down Salman Khan

'Never Slept With Him': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Claims She Turned Down Salman Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has made a controversial claim about Salman Khan after criticising his Bigg Boss 20 appearance on social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sofia Hayat criticised Salman Khan's alleged hypocrisy on body-shaming.
  • Hayat further claimed she had previously
  • Salman Khan appeared shirtless, confronting body and age-shaming.
  • Hayat also compared Khan's career evolution to Amitabh Bachchan.

Sofia Hayat has sparked another round of discussion around Salman Khan after making a personal claim about the Bollywood star on social media. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who recently criticised Salman, responded to a comment from a user by claiming that she had turned the actor down.

ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan Is A Hypocritical Idiot': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Reacts To Actor’s Stand Against Body-Shaming

'Never Slept With Him'

Sofia Hayat recently took to social media to criticise Salman Khan, writing, "Salman is a hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face...and told Gauhar her body was good. Arh."

Her post drew attention after Salman appeared shirtless during an episode of Bigg Boss 20 while responding to social media users who had been commenting on his looks.

The conversation took another turn when a user replied to Hayat's post, "Yes Sofia, please enlighten us about how bad he is in bed."

Responding to the comment, Hayat wrote, "Never slept with him...turned him down."

(Image Source: X/@sofiahayat)
(Image Source: X/@sofiahayat)

Sofia Hayat Compares Salman Khan To Amitabh Bachchan

Hayat also responded to another social media comment about Salman Khan's career. A user wrote, "His movies are disasters, so her's just taking footage here, he's not more than Bigg Boss host now."

Hayat replied by comparing Salman with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. She said, "Ok, he's done well in his career for many years, he hasn't evolved like Amitabh Bachchan."

(Image Source: X/@sofiahayat)
(Image Source: X/@sofiahayat)

ALSO READ: ‘Sorry Katrina Kaif’: Pakistani Influencer Apologises After Salman Khan Calls Out Body-Shaming On Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan Addresses Online Trolling On 'Bigg Boss 20'

Salman Khan has also faced online comments concerning his age, hair and weight. During the episode, he removed his hat and shirt while addressing the criticism, appearing to directly respond to people targeting his appearance.

The actor also discussed body-shaming and age-shaming during the episode. He spoke about the scrutiny celebrities face from paparazzi, with particular attention to women following pregnancy.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal claim did Sofia Hayat make about Salman Khan?

Sofia Hayat responded to a user's comment by claiming she

Why did Sofia Hayat call Salman Khan a

She criticized Salman for having disparaged her body and face when she was on Bigg Boss, while simultaneously praising Gauhar's body. She shared her views on social media.

How did Salman Khan address body-shaming comments on Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan removed his hat and shirt during an episode to directly respond to online comments about his age, hair, and weight. He also spoke generally about body-shaming and age-shaming.

Who did Sofia Hayat compare Salman Khan's career to?

Sofia Hayat compared Salman Khan's career to that of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. She stated that Salman

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sofia Hayat Salman Khan ENtertainment News Bigg Boss 20
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