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Celeb Spotted | Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Arpita Khan with Ayush Sharma, Richa Chadha and cricketer Venkatesh Iyer were spotted at different locations during their latest public appearances.
Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi spotted during their recent public appearances.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
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