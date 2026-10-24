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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Arpita Khan with Ayush Sharma, Richa Chadha and cricketer Venkatesh Iyer were spotted at different locations during their latest public appearances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Arpita Khan with Ayush Sharma, Richa Chadha and cricketer Venkatesh Iyer were spotted at different locations during their latest public appearances.

Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi spotted during their recent public appearances.

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Actress Richa Chadha was clicked by photographers in Andheri, Mumbai. The actress was seen in a stylish avatar as she stepped out in the city.
Actress Richa Chadha was clicked by photographers in Andheri, Mumbai. The actress was seen in a stylish avatar as she stepped out in the city.
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Actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted standing in a driveway in Bandra. The actress was seen during a public appearance in the Mumbai suburb.
Actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted standing in a driveway in Bandra. The actress was seen during a public appearance in the Mumbai suburb.
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Huma Qureshi was spotted in Ahmedabad, where she turned heads with her effortless style as she arrived in the city. The actress's appearance drew attention, with her casual yet stylish look making an impression.
Huma Qureshi was spotted in Ahmedabad, where she turned heads with her effortless style as she arrived in the city. The actress's appearance drew attention, with her casual yet stylish look making an impression.
4/5
Arpita Khan, sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was spotted with her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The couple was seen together during their outing.
Arpita Khan, sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was spotted with her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The couple was seen together during their outing.
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Cricketer Venkatesh Iyer was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. The cricketer was seen out in the city while recovering from a recent injury.
Cricketer Venkatesh Iyer was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. The cricketer was seen out in the city while recovering from a recent injury.
Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Richa Chadha Huma Qureshi Arpita Khan Ayush Sharma Parineeti Chopra

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