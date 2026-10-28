Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Central government employees anticipate a potential 3% DA hike.

This increase could raise salaries from July 1, 2026.

October 28 Cabinet meeting might decide, but remains unconfirmed.

A central government employee drawing a basic salary of Rs 44,900 could receive an additional Rs 1,347 a month if the dearness allowance (DA) rate rises from 60% to 63%. For an employee earning Rs 18,000 in basic pay, the corresponding increase would be Rs 540.

These figures are based on a possible 3-percentage-point increase in DA, which remains unconfirmed. The revision is due to take effect from July 1, 2026, but the Centre has not yet announced the new rate.

The Union Cabinet's scheduled meeting on October 28 has raised expectations of a decision before Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation that the DA proposal will be taken up or approved at the meeting.

DA Hike Calculation: Additional Amount At Different Salary Levels

The financial benefit of a DA revision depends on an employee's basic pay. If the allowance increases to 63%, employees would receive three percentage points more of their basic salary as DA.

The following calculations illustrate the difference between the current 60% rate and the proposed 63% rate:

Basic Salary Monthly DA at 60% Monthly DA at 63% Additional Amount Per Month Rs 18,000 Rs 10,800 Rs 11,340 Rs 540 Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,750 Rs 750 Rs 35,400 Rs 21,240 Rs 22,302 Rs 1,062 Rs 44,900 Rs 26,940 Rs 28,287 Rs 1,347

For instance, an employee with a basic salary of Rs 35,400 currently receives Rs 21,240 as DA at the 60% rate. At 63%, the allowance would amount to Rs 22,302, an increase of Rs 1,062 a month.

The proposed rate has not been officially approved, so these amounts should be treated as estimates rather than confirmed salary increases.

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Why The July 2026 DA Revision Is Still In Focus

The Centre generally announces two DA revisions each year, with the revised rates taking effect from January and July. The latest change is the July 2026 revision, for which employees are still awaiting an official announcement.

An earlier Cabinet meeting in October passed without the expected decision, leaving employees waiting for further clarity. The meeting scheduled for October 28 is now being watched for a possible update.

However, the meeting itself does not establish that the allowance will be revised that day. The government has not announced a confirmed date for the decision, and the possibility of a 3-percentage-point increase is based on media reports.

Will The DA Increase Include Arrears From July 1?

The effective date could be important for employees if the government approves the revision after July has already begun.

Should the new rate be made effective from July 1, 2026, employees could receive arrears representing the difference between the allowance paid at the old rate and the amount due under the revised rate for the eligible period.

The exact amount and payment schedule would depend on the final rate, the effective date specified in the government order and the arrangements announced for disbursement. No confirmed details about arrears are available yet.

What The DA Decision Could Mean For Pensioners

The pending revision is also relevant to central government pensioners, who may receive a corresponding change in dearness relief (DR).

The amount of any increase and its implementation will depend on the government's official decision. Until the revised rates are announced, pensioners cannot establish how much additional relief they may receive or when any arrears might be paid.

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