Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wild card Tehseen Poonawalla entered Rise And Fall 2.

He will compete directly against his brother Shehzad Poonawalla.

Tehseen explicitly stated he wants to eliminate his brother.

Just when the Rise And Fall 2 house seemed to be settling down after Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s emotional reunion during Family Week, host Virender Sehwag announced a wild card entry that could change the game for former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Tehseen Poonawalla, Shehzad’s brother, has entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, and he is wasting no time in making his intentions clear. The brothers, who are not on speaking terms due to ideological differences, now find themselves competing under the same roof. And if the latest promo is anything to go by, both claim that there can only be one Poonawalla winner.

Tehseen Poonawalla Enters ‘Rise And Fall 2’

In the promo, Virender Sehwag teases the new entry, saying, “Aap ek Poonawalla ko to jhel nahi pa rahe the, mai do karne wala hoon [You couldn’t handle one Poonawalla, and now I’m making it two]. Wild card entry.”

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor’s Phone Number Leaked On Camera? Video From 'Ramayana' Event Goes Viral | WATCH

The video then shows Tehseen entering the house, where he remarks, “Mujhe dekh kar to sab khush hue siwaye ek ke [Everyone was happy to see me, except for one person].” The camera then pans to Shehzad, who appears visibly shocked by his brother’s arrival.

Tehseen goes on to take a dig at him, saying, “Shehzad kabhi bhi chup nahi hota hai… mere aane se he is silent [Shehzad is never quiet, but he’s gone silent since I arrived].”

Virender then points out that Shehzad believes only one Poonawalla will win the show. Tehseen is quick to respond, making it clear that he intends to be that person.

“Mai is show me inko [Shehzad] ko nahi rehne dunga [I won’t let him [Shehzad] stay on this show],” he declares.

Tehseen reposted the promo on his social media and declared that it will now be Poonawalla vs Poonawalla on the show.

Aage aage dekho ... Hota hain kya... Poonawalla vs Poonawalla!!! 🙏 #RiseAndFallS2 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 28, 2026

About ‘Rise And Fall 2’

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall 2 began streaming on September 26 on Prime Video and MX Player. The reality show features 15 celebrities divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. Several contestants, including Anish Bhagat and Kajal Raghwani, have been eliminated from the show.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget Defends Parineeti Chopra Over Cake-Cutting Video At ‘Shaque’ Party: ‘There Wasn’t Enough Space’

While the Rulers enjoy the luxuries of a penthouse, the Workers live in a basement with limited resources. As the competition progresses, contestants have opportunities to move between the two groups, constantly shifting the balance of power.

The show is adapted from a UK format created by Studio Lambert and centres on a changing hierarchy, with contestants navigating the contrasting lives of Rulers and Workers.