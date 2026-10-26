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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Madan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Shamita Shetty were spotted at various locations across Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Madan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Shamita Shetty were spotted at various locations across Mumbai.

Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.

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Parineeti Chopra was spotted in Mumbai, where she was seen posing for the camera in an elegant outfit.
Parineeti Chopra was spotted in Mumbai, where she was seen posing for the camera in an elegant outfit.
2/6
Bhumi Pednekar was spotted arriving at Kalina Airport in Mumbai. The actress was seen stepping out of her car as she made her way through the airport premises.
Bhumi Pednekar was spotted arriving at Kalina Airport in Mumbai. The actress was seen stepping out of her car as she made her way through the airport premises.
3/6
Arjun Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Star Plus in Mumbai alongside Anil Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Star Plus in Mumbai alongside Anil Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
4/6
Radhika Madan was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out for a shoot. The actress was seen making her way to her work commitments, keeping her appearance effortless and relaxed.
Radhika Madan was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out for a shoot. The actress was seen making her way to her work commitments, keeping her appearance effortless and relaxed.
5/6
Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, after completing his workout. The actor was seen leaving the premises following his fitness session. Shahid, who is known for maintaining an active fitness routine, was out for his regular workout amid his professional commitments.
Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, after completing his workout. The actor was seen leaving the premises following his fitness session. Shahid, who is known for maintaining an active fitness routine, was out for his regular workout amid his professional commitments.
6/6
Shamita Shetty was spotted at a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was seen getting out of a car before making her way around the premises.
Shamita Shetty was spotted at a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was seen getting out of a car before making her way around the premises.
Published at : 26 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Kapoor Radhika Madan Bhumi Pednekar Shahid Kapoor

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