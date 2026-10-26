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Celeb Spotted | Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Madan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Shamita Shetty were spotted at various locations across Mumbai.
Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Vijay Varma, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee And More Stars Seek Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal
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Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly And More Stars Seek Blessings At North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal
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Celeb Spotted | AP Dhillon, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu And Others Step Out In Style
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Navratri Day 8 2026: Purple Outfit Ideas Inspired By Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor And More
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Celeb Spotted | Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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