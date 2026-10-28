MLC Election Winners List: Who Won Where In The 28 Seats? Check Full List

Counting is underway for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, with results and trends emerging from the four states. The elections cover 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Bihar, four in Karnataka and five in Maharashtra.

The BJP has secured all four seats in Karnataka and is leading in Uttar Pradesh, while the results in Bihar and Maharashtra present a mixed picture. Vote counting is continuing in several constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP Wins Four Seats, SP Gets One

Results for five of the 11 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh have been declared, with the BJP winning four and the Samajwadi Party securing one.

Umesh Trivedi has won the Lucknow Teachers' constituency, while Shrichand Sharma emerged victorious from the Meerut Teachers' seat. Dinesh Goyal won the Meerut Graduates' constituency, and Hari Singh Dhillon secured the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' seat for the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party's Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi Teachers' constituency.

Counting is still underway for the Lucknow Graduates', Agra Graduates', Agra Teachers', Varanasi Graduates', Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' and Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituencies. Results for these seats are awaited.

Bihar: RJD, BJP And Jan Suraaj Win Seats

Results have been declared for four of Bihar's eight Legislative Council seats, all in the teachers' constituencies.

The RJD's Dr Sanjeev won the Patna Teachers' seat, while the BJP's Narendra Singh secured the Tirhut Teachers' constituency. Suresh Prasad Rai of Jan Suraaj won the Darbhanga Teachers' seat.

Rahul Raj, a rebel BJP leader contesting as an Independent, won the Saran Teachers' constituency.

Counting is continuing for the remaining graduate constituencies, with their results yet to be announced.

Maharashtra: Counting Continues On Five Seats

Counting is underway for all five Legislative Council seats in Maharashtra, and no final results have been declared so far.

Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik is leading in the Amravati Teachers' constituency by 3,650 votes. The result for the seat is awaited.

Karnataka: BJP Sweeps All Four Seats

The BJP has won all four Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, comprising two graduate and two teachers' constituencies. BJP candidate S V Sankanur won the West Graduates' constituency, while Chidanand M Gowda secured victory from the South-East Graduates' seat.

The party also won both teachers' constituencies. Shashil G Namoshi emerged victorious from the North-East Teachers' seat, while Puttanna won the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency.