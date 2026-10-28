India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMLC Election Winners List: Who Won Where In The 28 Seats? Check Full List

MLC Election Winners List: Who Won Where In The 28 Seats? Check Full List

The elections cover 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Bihar, four in Karnataka and five in Maharashtra.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 09:51 AM (IST)

Counting is underway for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, with results and trends emerging from the four states. The elections cover 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Bihar, four in Karnataka and five in Maharashtra.

The BJP has secured all four seats in Karnataka and is leading in Uttar Pradesh, while the results in Bihar and Maharashtra present a mixed picture. Vote counting is continuing in several constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP Wins Four Seats, SP Gets One

Results for five of the 11 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh have been declared, with the BJP winning four and the Samajwadi Party securing one.

Umesh Trivedi has won the Lucknow Teachers' constituency, while Shrichand Sharma emerged victorious from the Meerut Teachers' seat. Dinesh Goyal won the Meerut Graduates' constituency, and Hari Singh Dhillon secured the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' seat for the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party's Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi Teachers' constituency.

Counting is still underway for the Lucknow Graduates', Agra Graduates', Agra Teachers', Varanasi Graduates', Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' and Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituencies. Results for these seats are awaited.

Bihar: RJD, BJP And Jan Suraaj Win Seats

Results have been declared for four of Bihar's eight Legislative Council seats, all in the teachers' constituencies.

The RJD's Dr Sanjeev won the Patna Teachers' seat, while the BJP's Narendra Singh secured the Tirhut Teachers' constituency. Suresh Prasad Rai of Jan Suraaj won the Darbhanga Teachers' seat.

Rahul Raj, a rebel BJP leader contesting as an Independent, won the Saran Teachers' constituency.

Counting is continuing for the remaining graduate constituencies, with their results yet to be announced.

Maharashtra: Counting Continues On Five Seats

Counting is underway for all five Legislative Council seats in Maharashtra, and no final results have been declared so far.

Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik is leading in the Amravati Teachers' constituency by 3,650 votes. The result for the seat is awaited.

Karnataka: BJP Sweeps All Four Seats

The BJP has won all four Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, comprising two graduate and two teachers' constituencies. BJP candidate S V Sankanur won the West Graduates' constituency, while Chidanand M Gowda secured victory from the South-East Graduates' seat.

The party also won both teachers' constituencies. Shashil G Namoshi emerged victorious from the North-East Teachers' seat, while Puttanna won the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar MLC Election MLC Election Results MLC Winner List
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
In A First Since Operation Sindoor, India Invites Pakistan For SCO Meeting In Delhi
In A First Since Operation Sindoor, India Invites Pakistan For SCO Meeting In Delhi
India
Kharge Calls INDIA Bloc Leaders For Public Impeachment Event Against CEC
Kharge Calls INDIA Bloc Leaders For Public Impeachment Event Against CEC
India
Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall Along Andhra Pradesh Coast, Heavy Rain Batters Several States
Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall Along Andhra Pradesh Coast, Heavy Rain Batters Several States
India
India among top countries with highest heatwave exposure for infants, older adults: Report
India among top countries with highest heatwave exposure for infants, older adults: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Fury: Arnab Triggers Flooding and Widespread Disruption Across Coastal Areas
Election Update: BJP Leads on Five Seats as UP MLC Vote Counting Continues
Bulldozer Action: Lucknow Administration Demolishes Encroachment Linked to Triple Murder Accused
Cyclone Havoc: Arnab Batters Coastal States With Winds Up to 150 km/h
Cyclone Fury: Arnab Batters Andhra Coast With Powerful Winds and Waves
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget