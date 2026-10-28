Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naseeruddin Shah supports Jamia student protest, calls himself 'dimagi naxal'.

Shah criticizes government's handling of youth and educational institutions.

He cited JNU, Satyajit Ray, Jamia student protests.

Jamia students protest, demanding restoration of student union elections.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has voiced his support for the ongoing student protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University, where students are on a hunger strike demanding the restoration of student union elections. In a video shared on Facebook, Shah referred to himself as a ‘dimagi naxal’, using a label that gained attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech. The actor also criticised the government over its handling of student protests, drawing parallels with earlier demonstrations at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. His remarks have added to the debate surrounding campus protests.

Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Remark

In the Facebook video, Shah said he took pride in being called a “Dimagi Naxal” and referred to other labels used against critics, including “anti-national” and “tukde-tukde gang”.

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''I say with pride, I am a Dimagi Naxal. Apart from Dimagi Naxal, I don't know what other titles the chowkidar has given to people like me - anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and whatnot. If there is any tukde-tukde gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government,'' he said in the video.

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Shah’s comments came as students at Jamia continued their protest over the absence of student union elections. The university’s student union was dissolved in 2006, and protesters are demanding that elections be restored.

Shah Questions Government Over Student Protests

In the same video, Shah questioned the government over its treatment of young people and educational institutions. ''And I want to ask this government a question - What else will you do? How much more will you do to break the courage of the youth of our country, to destroy educational institutions and to put our democracy in danger?"

He also referred to protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and Jamia Millia Islamia, saying the incidents would be remembered. '' First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now the oppression being inflicted on students in Jamia Millia, will be remembered. Everything will be remembered.''

Naseeruddin Shah’s Earlier Remarks On BJP

Shah has previously spoken out against the BJP government and its handling of student protests. Days before the latest video, he criticised the party over the demonstrations at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.

In a separate video, the actor said, "The BJP, the bloody jhooti party, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections, now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies." His latest remarks continue his public criticism of the government and his support for students raising concerns about educational institutions.

Shah’s comments have brought renewed attention to the Jamia protest and the students’ demand for the restoration of union elections. The hunger strike has also raised questions about student representation and the handling of campus demonstrations.