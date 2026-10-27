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Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai, with Khushi and Vedang attending Jo Malone London’s festive dinner while Shanaya was seen in Juhu and Vile Parle.
Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attend Jo Malone London’s festive dinner in Mumbai, while Shanaya Kapoor is spotted in Juhu and Vile Parle.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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6 Photos
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