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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai, with Khushi and Vedang attending Jo Malone London’s festive dinner while Shanaya was seen in Juhu and Vile Parle.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai, with Khushi and Vedang attending Jo Malone London’s festive dinner while Shanaya was seen in Juhu and Vile Parle.

Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attend Jo Malone London’s festive dinner in Mumbai, while Shanaya Kapoor is spotted in Juhu and Vile Parle.

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Actress Khushi Kapoor was spotted at a Jo Malone London event in Mumbai, where she posed for photographers. The young actress made an appearance at the brand's gathering, joining other celebrities for the occasion.Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, with sightings reported in Juhu and Vile Parle.
Actress Khushi Kapoor was spotted at a Jo Malone London event in Mumbai, where she posed for photographers. The young actress made an appearance at the brand's gathering, joining other celebrities for the occasion.Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, with sightings reported in Juhu and Vile Parle.
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Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, with sightings reported in Juhu and Vile Parle. The actress was seen during her latest city outing, adding to the day's celebrity spotting moments.
Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, with sightings reported in Juhu and Vile Parle. The actress was seen during her latest city outing, adding to the day's celebrity spotting moments.
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Vedang Raina was also spotted at the Jo Malone London event in Mumbai. The actor, who has been making appearances at industry gatherings, was among the familiar faces seen at the event.
Vedang Raina was also spotted at the Jo Malone London event in Mumbai. The actor, who has been making appearances at industry gatherings, was among the familiar faces seen at the event.
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Meenakshi Seshadri attended Jo Malone London's festive dinner in Mumbai. Her appearance at the event brought together a familiar face from Indian cinema and the brand's festive gathering.
Meenakshi Seshadri attended Jo Malone London's festive dinner in Mumbai. Her appearance at the event brought together a familiar face from Indian cinema and the brand's festive gathering.
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Nimrat Kaur was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, during an outing in the city. The actress was seen out and about as she went about her day.
Nimrat Kaur was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, during an outing in the city. The actress was seen out and about as she went about her day.
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Huma Qureshi was spotted during an outing in Mumbai. The actress made a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city.
Huma Qureshi was spotted during an outing in Mumbai. The actress made a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city.
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khushi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor Vedang Raina

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