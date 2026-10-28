Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's essential luggage went missing on IndiGo.

Mishra expressed frustration on X, tagging the airline.

IndiGo has not responded; users shared similar experiences.

National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has criticised IndiGo on social media after his luggage was left behind in Delhi while he travelled to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. He said the bag contained all his medicines and essential items, describing the experience as “disappointing and frustrating”.

‘Extremely Frustrating’

Tagging IndiGo in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sudhir shared his experience and said he was informed upon arriving in Dharamshala that his luggage had been left behind in Delhi. He was later told that the bag would reach him via Chandigarh by evening.

“I’ve come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying IndiGo from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi. Now I’m told it’ll reach me via Chandigarh by evening,” he wrote.

ALSO READ| Noah Wyle Reacts To 'Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Title', Says He Thought It Was A Prank

He added, “All my medicines and essentials are in that bag. Extremely disappointing and frustrating.”

I've come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi. Now I'm told it'll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag. Extremely disappointing and frustrating. @IndiGo6E — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) October 28, 2026

IndiGo is yet to respond to the post.

How Did Social Media Users React To The Post?

Sudhir’s post drew several reactions from social media users, with some sharing their own experiences and others commenting on the airline’s service.

“Assume that it is lost, so buy everything new. If the bag reaches you, you are lucky,” one user commented.

“I always carry my medicines in my cabin bag when I fly!” another wrote.

A third user remarked, “Magic of duopoly, Sir. What new horrors await us?”

Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Gandhi And My Mother’

On the work front, Sudhir is working on a film tentatively titled Gandhi And My Mother, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Saurabh Shukla.

In an earlier interview with HT City, Sudhir revealed that the film was inspired by a promise he had made to his late mother, Durga Devendra Nath Mishra, who had met Gandhi as a child.

“My mother (Durga Devendra Nath Mishra) had met Gandhi as a child and we have had long discussions with her about him. Before she passed away (in 2022), I made a promise to her that I will make a film on him. So, I wrote this script that deals with a chapter from the later stage of his life. Anubhav (Sinha, director-producer) has backed me,” the publication quoted him as saying.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Winget Defends Parineeti Chopra Over Cake-Cutting Video At ‘Shaque’ Party: ‘There Wasn’t Enough Space’

On October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, Sudhir offered a glimpse into his approach to the film, emphasising that audiences would not see an idealised, saint-like portrayal of Gandhi.

“I’m making a film on Gandhi. About a time in his life that few understand but I am not a hagiographer, nor am I making this film simply because my mother told me to. Gandhi was a man who could not leave himself alone. He listened to his critics: not as a courtesy, but as a man listens when he fears the critic may be right. He used what he heard to become someone he had not been. Think what you like of him. There has been almost no one like him,” he wrote on X.

He further elaborated on the film’s portrayal of Gandhi, writing, “What you will be watching is not a saint. That is the lie we tell so that we may sit still, and the sitting still is the crime. What you are watching is a man coming apart in public and refusing the mercy of doing it in private: furious, and not with the enemy. That would have been too simple, but with his own, the people he had carried and who had carried him, who had learned every word of his language and not one syllable of what the words were for. He had given them a vocabulary. They had made of it a career. Most chose comfort, or despair, which is only comfort dressed in black. He wrenched himself out of both. He never said his was the only road.”