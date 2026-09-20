Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sofia Hayat criticized Salman Khan's hypocrisy regarding body-shaming.

Khan recently appeared shirtless, addressing online age and weight comments.

Hayat recalled Khan shaming her appearance during Bigg Boss 7.

Khan also condemned body-shaming, especially pregnant women's appearance.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has criticised Salman Khan following his shirtless appearance on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. While Salman used the moment to respond to online comments about his age, hairstyle and weight, Sofia brought up her own experience from her time on the reality show and questioned his position on body-shaming.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Goes Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20, Hits Back At Trolls Calling Him ‘Bald, Mota’

Sofia Hayat Calls Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’

Sofia, who appeared on Bigg Boss 7, reacted to a video of Salman’s shirtless moment on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. She recalled comments she says the actor made about her appearance during her stint on the show and accused him of being inconsistent in his approach.

Re-sharing the clip, Sofia wrote, “SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar her body was good. Argh."

Her remarks came after Salman’s response to social media trolling became a talking point from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor addressed the way celebrities are frequently subjected to comments about their appearance.

SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar her body was good. Argh. https://t.co/ENXSfqMlz9 — Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) September 19, 2026

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Apologises After Misleading Health Scare Promo Leaves Fans Worried

Salman Khan Responds To Online Trolling

Salman has himself faced criticism on social media over his age, hair and weight. During the episode, he removed his hat and shirt while addressing those comments, appearing to challenge people who had been targeting him over his looks.

During the same episode, Salman also spoke about body-shaming, age-shaming and intrusive paparazzi attention faced by celebrities, particularly women after pregnancy.

His comments came amid social media discussion involving Katrina Kaif and her appearance at the Ganpati celebrations with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Salman questioned the criticism directed at women after pregnancy, asking, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant?"

He further said that weight gain during pregnancy is normal and that women should be given time with their families instead of being judged for their appearance.