Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani influencer apologized for remarks on Katrina's weight.

Apology followed Salman Khan defending Katrina on Bigg Boss.

Waris admitted using comments as a hook, regretted hurt.

Salman emphasized natural post-pregnancy weight gain, criticized trolls.

Pakistani influencer Dr Ejaz Waris has issued an apology to Katrina Kaif after facing criticism over remarks he made about the actor’s post-pregnancy weight. Waris said he used the comment as a “hook” to attract viewers to his video, but later acknowledged that his words may have hurt Katrina and her fans.

His apology came after Salman Khan addressed the issue during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, where the actor-host criticised those commenting on Katrina’s appearance and weight following the birth of her child with Vicky Kaushal.

Pakistani Influencer Apologises To Katrina Kaif

Dr Ejaz, who had earlier made remarks about Katrina’s weight after childbirth, has now apologised to the actor, her fans and Salman. Sharing his apology, Dr Ejaz wrote, “Sorry Katrina Kaif,” while admitting that he regretted using the comments as a “hook” for his video. In the caption accompanying his post, he wrote, “From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned it yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention.”

He went on to apologise to Salman Khan and others who were offended by his remarks. “I’m also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine,” he added.

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In a video message, Dr Ejaz explained that Salman’s comments on Bigg Boss prompted him to reconsider what he had said. “I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn't have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn't have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don't know in what flow I said those things in the recording,” he said.

Dr Ejaz added that he had intended the remarks as a joke to create a “hook” for the video, but realised that they had upset people.

“I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words. I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you and sorry to everyone whose heart broke because of my reel,” he said.

He further maintained that he did not intend to body-shame Katrina, saying, “I know I said this in a very casual way without any intention of body shaming, but I don't know in what flow I said those words. My words would have hurt, but my intention was never to body-shame. Keep rocking, Salman and Katrina.”

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The influencer also spoke about the backlash he received, saying he felt a “burden” after people from different parts of the world criticised him. He maintained that he was not concerned about being called “scared” for apologising and reiterated that his regret was genuine.

Dr Ejaz also referred to Katrina as the “Superstar of India”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D R E J A Z W A R I S (@drejazwaris)

He has also apparently removed the video from his Instagram profile. His page currently features a video in which he discusses his top five actors from the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

What Did Salman Khan Say About Katrina Kaif?

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan came to Katrina Kaif’s defence after she faced criticism over her weight and appearance following pregnancy. He pointed out that gaining weight after pregnancy is natural and said the actor should be given the space to enjoy motherhood and spend time with her family. He added that Katrina could always get back in shape when she eventually returns to films.

Salman also lashed out at social media trolls who target others while hiding behind anonymous identities. He questioned their mindset, adding, “Aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho,” yet still chose to comment on someone else’s appearance and weight.

The Bigg Boss host also recalled being trolled over his own age and appearance. “Budha hogya, of course 60 saal ka hogaya,” he said, before adding, “You can’t be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time.”

Salman further questioned the very purpose behind online trolling, asking, “What do you want to troll and why do you want to troll?”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November last year.