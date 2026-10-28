Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi accused Centre of

His comments follow an internal leadership dispute at Tata Group.

Dispute centers on N Chandrasekaran's proposed reappointment as chairman.

Legal disagreement concerns Tata Sons' Articles of Association interpretation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of “criminally destroying” the Tata Group, alleging that business leaders were reluctant to speak out against the developments. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned their silence amid a reported power struggle within one of India's largest conglomerates.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes.” His remarks targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with Gandhi arguing that Indian businesses should not be treated as instruments of political power.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Business Leaders' Silence

Gandhi challenged business leaders to speak up, asking how long they would remain silent over what he described as wrongdoing involving the Tata Group. He also pledged to pursue justice over the alleged actions.

There was no immediate response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the government or the Tata Group to Gandhi's allegations.

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Dispute Between Tata Sons And Tata Trusts

The Congress leader's remarks come amid a reported disagreement between Tata Sons, the conglomerate's holding company, and Tata Trusts, its controlling shareholder.

The dispute centres on the proposed reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons for another five-year term. Tata Trusts chairperson Noel Tata opposed a resolution on September 17, arguing that the board had followed a different constitutional procedure from the one used during Chandrasekaran's reappointment in 2022.

The disagreement has brought the governance framework of the Tata Group into focus, particularly the respective roles of the holding company's board and the Trusts' nominees.

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Casting Vote At Centre Of Legal Disagreement

The dispute also involves differing interpretations of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA), the company's governing document.

Tata Trusts has maintained that a valid resolution required affirmative support from a majority of its nominee directors. According to this position, the chairman's casting vote could not override the absence of the required support.

Tata Sons has relied on its interpretation of Articles 104B, 118 and 121, including provisions concerning the use of a casting vote when the votes are equally divided.

Legal opinions obtained by the two sides reportedly differ on whether Article 118 applies to the reappointment of an incumbent chairman and how the casting-vote provision should operate in this case.