India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Criminally Destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi-Shah Amid Tata Group Power Struggle, Questions Silence

‘Criminally Destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi-Shah Amid Tata Group Power Struggle, Questions Silence

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Centre of “criminally destroying” Tata Group and questions business leaders' silence amid a Tata Sons-Tata Trusts dispute.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi accused Centre of
  • His comments follow an internal leadership dispute at Tata Group.
  • Dispute centers on N Chandrasekaran's proposed reappointment as chairman.
  • Legal disagreement concerns Tata Sons' Articles of Association interpretation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of “criminally destroying” the Tata Group, alleging that business leaders were reluctant to speak out against the developments. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned their silence amid a reported power struggle within one of India's largest conglomerates.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes.” His remarks targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with Gandhi arguing that Indian businesses should not be treated as instruments of political power.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Business Leaders' Silence

Gandhi challenged business leaders to speak up, asking how long they would remain silent over what he described as wrongdoing involving the Tata Group. He also pledged to pursue justice over the alleged actions.

There was no immediate response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the government or the Tata Group to Gandhi's allegations.

 

ALSO READ: Jan Suraaj Breaks Into Bihar’s Upper House; Prashant Kishor’s Party Topples Congress Veteran In Darbhanga

Dispute Between Tata Sons And Tata Trusts

The Congress leader's remarks come amid a reported disagreement between Tata Sons, the conglomerate's holding company, and Tata Trusts, its controlling shareholder.

The dispute centres on the proposed reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons for another five-year term. Tata Trusts chairperson Noel Tata opposed a resolution on September 17, arguing that the board had followed a different constitutional procedure from the one used during Chandrasekaran's reappointment in 2022.

The disagreement has brought the governance framework of the Tata Group into focus, particularly the respective roles of the holding company's board and the Trusts' nominees.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall Along Andhra Pradesh Coast, Heavy Rain Batters Several States

Casting Vote At Centre Of Legal Disagreement

The dispute also involves differing interpretations of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA), the company's governing document.

Tata Trusts has maintained that a valid resolution required affirmative support from a majority of its nominee directors. According to this position, the chairman's casting vote could not override the absence of the required support.

Tata Sons has relied on its interpretation of Articles 104B, 118 and 121, including provisions concerning the use of a casting vote when the votes are equally divided.

Legal opinions obtained by the two sides reportedly differ on whether Article 118 applies to the reappointment of an incumbent chairman and how the casting-vote provision should operate in this case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation did Rahul Gandhi make regarding the Tata Group?

Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of

What is the main disagreement within the Tata Group mentioned in the article?

The article reports a dispute between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts regarding the proposed reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman. This disagreement brings the group's governance framework into focus.

Who opposed N Chandrasekaran's reappointment and why?

Tata Trusts chairperson Noel Tata opposed the reappointment resolution. He argued that the board followed a different constitutional procedure than the one used in 2022.

What legal aspect is central to the dispute between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts?

The dispute involves differing interpretations of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA). It specifically concerns how a chairman's casting vote applies in certain situations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sons Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Tata Group Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Prayagraj-Delhi Trains: Timings Change For Humsafar, Prayagraj Express From Oct 28; Check Here
Prayagraj-Delhi Trains: Timings Change For Humsafar, Prayagraj Express From Oct 28; Check Here
India
30,000 People Evacuated In Odisha As Cyclone Arnab Triggers Alert In Southern Districts
30,000 People Evacuated In Odisha As Cyclone Arnab Triggers Alert In Southern Districts
India
Indian Railways Bans Night Charging From 11 PM To 5 AM After Power Bank Blast
Indian Railways Bans Night Charging From 11 PM To 5 AM After Power Bank Blast
India
MLC Election Winners List: Who Won Where In The 28 Seats? Check Full List
MLC Election Winners List: Who Won Where In The 28 Seats? Check Full List
Advertisement

Videos

Election Shock: Sitting MLCs Lose as Bihar Witnesses Major Electoral Upsets
Ballot Battle: Congress Fails to Win Despite Ballot Paper Voting
Maharashtra Results: Mahayuti Leads on Three Seats as NCP Performs Strongly
BJP Hat-Trick: Umesh Dwivedi Wins Lucknow Teachers’ MLC Seat for Third Time
Ramdev Announcement: Patanjali University to Host 104th All India Oriental Conference
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget