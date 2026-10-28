Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Navika Kotia and Mazen Mody ended engagement.

Engaged January 2026, couple parted ways by July.

Mazen Mody reportedly now dating actress Ritika Badiani.

Navika Kotia removed all engagement pictures from social media.

Television actress Navika Kotia, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her appearance in Sridevi’s English Vinglish, reportedly ended her engagement to Pune-based businessman Mazen Mody earlier this year. The couple got engaged in January 2026 and had planned to marry next year, but they decided to part ways in July. Months after the split, reports suggest that Mazen has found love again with actress Ritika Badiani. The two have reportedly been sharing pictures on social media, fuelling speculation about their relationship. Navika, meanwhile, has removed her engagement pictures from social media.

Navika Kotia And Mazen Mody Call Off Engagement

Navika Kotia, 26, and businessman Mazen Mody reportedly got engaged in January 2026 after being introduced through a mutual friend. According to a source quoted by ETimes, the families discussed marriage after the couple had known each other for around a year. They performed the gol dhana ceremony and were planning to get married in 2027.

However, the relationship came to an end in early July after the couple reportedly realised they had differences.

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A source told ETimes, "They had performed the gol dhana ceremony in January and were planning to tie the knot next year. However, they started facing issues and realised they were very different from each other. So they decided to part ways. There is no negativity surrounding the breakup, and they have both moved on."

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Mazen Mody’s Reported Relationship With Ritika Badiani

Months after his reported split from Navika, Mazen Mody is said to be dating actress Ritika Badiani, 25. The two have reportedly shared pictures on social media, leading to speculation about their relationship. Neither the details of their relationship nor the reports of their romance have been independently confirmed in the information available.

Navika, meanwhile, has reportedly deleted photographs from her engagement ceremony from her social media accounts.

Navika Kotia’s Television And Film Career

Navika is best known for playing a role in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also appeared in the 2012 film English Vinglish, starring Sridevi, in which she played the actress’s on-screen daughter. The actress has also been associated with other television projects, including Pandya Store, keeping her connected to the Hindi television industry.

While Navika Kotia and Mazen Mody have reportedly moved on following their engagement, speculation continues over Mazen’s alleged relationship with Ritika Badiani. The former couple has not been quoted as making a fresh public statement about the reported split.