Kochi Police Chief Removed After Fatal Crash Involving Judge’s Son

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh has been removed from his post following a controversy over the alleged mishandling of a fatal road accident involving the 17-year-old son of an additional district judge. R Nishanthini has been appointed as his replacement.

The move comes amid growing criticism over the police investigation and calls for accountability in the case. The teenager, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly rammed a scooter, killing 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

Jayabalakrishnan’s family has alleged that there was a conspiracy to derail the case.

According to the police, the teenager regularly drove the car and had taken it out late at night to record a social media reel showing him driving at high speed.

The judge has allegedly deleted footage related to the incident from his son’s mobile phone. Investigators have also recovered a video from the judge’s phone that reportedly shows the Mercedes-Benz being driven at high speed shortly before the crash.