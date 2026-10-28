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English NewsCitiesKochi Police Chief Removed After Fatal Crash Involving Judge’s Son

Kochi Police Chief Removed After Fatal Crash Involving Judge’s Son

The move comes amid growing criticism over the police investigation and calls for accountability in the case. The teenager, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly rammed a scooter.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh has been removed from his post following a controversy over the alleged mishandling of a fatal road accident involving the 17-year-old son of an additional district judge. R Nishanthini has been appointed as his replacement.

The move comes amid growing criticism over the police investigation and calls for accountability in the case. The teenager, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly rammed a scooter, killing 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

Jayabalakrishnan’s family has alleged that there was a conspiracy to derail the case.

According to the police, the teenager regularly drove the car and had taken it out late at night to record a social media reel showing him driving at high speed.

The judge has allegedly deleted footage related to the incident from his son’s mobile phone. Investigators have also recovered a video from the judge’s phone that reportedly shows the Mercedes-Benz being driven at high speed shortly before the crash.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh
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