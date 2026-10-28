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English NewsBusinessIpoJio Platforms Lists At 21% Premium Over IPO Price, Becomes Second Most Valuable Company

Jio Platforms Lists At 21% Premium Over IPO Price, Becomes Second Most Valuable Company

The listing delivered a gain of Rs 238 per share, translating into a premium of around 21.27% for investors over the issue price.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, with shares listing at Rs 1,358 apiece on the BSE and NSE, significantly above the IPO issue price of Rs 1,119.

The listing delivered a gain of Rs 238 per share, translating into a premium of around 21.27% for investors over the issue price.

The strong debut placed the Mukesh Ambani-owned company among India's most valuable listed businesses. At the listing price, Jio Platforms had a market capitalisation of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, making it the country's second-most valuable listed company.

Reliance Industries, its parent company, led the rankings with a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 16 lakh crore, while Bharti Airtel stood third at nearly Rs 12.1 lakh crore, according to BSE data.

Also read : Share Markets Wary, Investors Await Fed Rate Call; Jio IPO Debut Soon: Sensex 500 Points Down

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News JIO IPO ABP Live Jio Ipo Debut Jio Platforms Ipo Debut
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