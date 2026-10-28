JEE Main 2027 Registration Open: Check Last Date, Exam Schedule, Admit Card And Paper Pattern

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027, giving engineering and architecture aspirants an opportunity to register for admission to undergraduate programmes. Eligible candidates can complete the application process by November 22, 2026, without paying a late fee.

According to the examination notification, the first session of JEE Main 2027 will be held in January. The exam is scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. Candidates who complete the registration process will be able to download their admit cards from the official website from January 13, as stated in the notification.

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JEE Main is an important entrance examination for students seeking admission to engineering, architecture, and planning courses at participating institutions across the country. Candidates should understand the paper structure, subjects, and question formats before beginning their preparation.

JEE Main 2027: Application Deadline And Exam Dates

Candidates planning to appear for JEE Main 2027 should complete their applications before the November 22 deadline to avoid missing the opportunity to register without a late fee. Applicants should carefully review the information entered in the form before submitting it.

The January session examination will take place on six dates: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from January 13 through the official examination website.

For the 2027-28 academic session, NTA will conduct JEE Main in two sessions. The first session is scheduled for January 2027, while the second session will take place in April 2027.

JEE Main Paper 1: Subjects And Question Pattern

Paper 1 is designed for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses, including Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes. These include programmes offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and participating universities.

The paper covers three subjects:

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Paper 1 is conducted exclusively in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination includes objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions in which candidates must enter a numerical value as their answer. Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry carry equal weightage.

JEE Main Paper 2A: B Arch Exam Structure

Paper 2A is intended for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) programmes. It consists of three parts, covering Mathematics, Aptitude, and Drawing.

The mathematics section includes objective-type MCQs and numerical-value questions and is conducted in CBT mode. The Aptitude Test also takes place in CBT mode and contains objective-type MCQs.

The Drawing Test evaluates candidates' drawing aptitude. Unlike the other two parts, this section is conducted in offline mode. Candidates must attempt it on an A4-size drawing sheet using the pen-and-paper format.

Students preparing for B Arch admissions should therefore familiarise themselves with both the computer-based sections and the requirements of the offline Drawing Test.

JEE Main Paper 2B: B Planning Exam Pattern

Paper 2B is for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Planning (B Planning) programmes. It includes three parts: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Planning-Based Questions.

The examination features objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates should prepare for all three components according to the prescribed paper structure.

Understanding the distinction between Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B is important when selecting the appropriate examination paper during registration. Applicants should ensure that their chosen paper matches the course they intend to pursue.

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Why JEE Main 2027 Is Important For IIT Aspirants

JEE Main serves as an eligibility examination for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Students aspiring to study at an IIT must therefore pay attention to the JEE Main eligibility requirements and the subsequent admission process.

Candidates should keep track of official announcements concerning the examination, including application deadlines, admit cards, and session schedules. They should also review the paper pattern relevant to their intended course and plan their preparation accordingly.

With the January session approaching, applicants should complete the registration process within the prescribed deadline and follow official updates for further examination-related information.

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