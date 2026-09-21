Pulkit Mani, who mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Indore, has cancelled three shows in Uttar Pradesh, citing “repeated threats” from what he described as “goon activists”.

The cancellations come after Mani faced backlash over his mimicry of the Prime Minister during a skit with Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore.

Pulkit Mani UP Shows Cancelled

Following the backlash, Pulkit Mani first announced the cancellation of his Noida show, followed by his shows in Lucknow and Kanpur in the BJP-ruled state. “I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.





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In his next Story, Mani shared a meme that read, “Ab underground hone ka samay aa gaya hai” [The time has come to go underground now].

In a third Instagram Story, the comedian said, “Due to repeated threats from goon activists my Lucknow and Kanpur shows are cancelled.”





In a fourth Story, he reposted a meme video shared by Munmun Shrivastava expressing hope amid the situation.

“Aaj ke liye filhal itna hi. Aap ki tarah mai bhi maayus hoon, lekin umeed par duniya kayam hai… Dil dukha hai lekin toota to nahi hai, aur umeed ka daaman choota to nahi hai. Isliye aaj ke lie itna hi.”

This loosely translates to: “That’s all for today. Like you, I’m disheartened, but the world runs on hope. My heart is hurt, but it isn’t broken, and I haven’t let go of the thread of hope. So, that’s all for today.”

Pulkit Mani’s Skit With Rahul Gandhi

The video of the skit was shared by the Congress on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday with the caption, “My friend!! Great Harassment!!”

In the short act, Mani walked onto the stage laughing and pulled Rahul Gandhi towards him before hugging him.

“My friend,” Mani said, to which Gandhi replied, “Yes, sir.”

Mani then pointed in different directions as if showing Gandhi the scenery, in a manner resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactions during some of his foreign tours.

“My friend, how are you?” Mani asked.

“I’m fine; how are you, Modi ji?” Gandhi replied.

Mani then responded, “Great harassment,” before hugging him again.

Gandhi subsequently said, “Very nice to meet you, brother,” while Mani continued laughing. Gandhi then asked him to “tell him more”.

The comedian then said, “Maa ko kursi do, maa” (Give Mother a chair, Mother), while pointing towards the audience. Many people interpreted him as taking a potshot at PM Modi’s late mother.

He ended the act with the phrase “lavanena bhojyam”, which means that food is tasteless or incomplete without salt. The phrase had gone viral after Prime Minister Modi used it during one of his public events.

Row Over PM Modi Mimicry

Following the performance, BJP leaders accused the Congress of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making references to his late mother during the event. The BJP also accused the Congress of turning into a party of “jokers”. Union Minister Piyush Goyal referred to Rahul Gandhi as an “asanskari naraz fufa”.

“The irony writes itself. The need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji’s name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me. Look in the mirror, Mr Rahul Gandhi,” Goyal added.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also questioned the intent behind the references to Prime Minister Modi’s mother.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi could secure “very good employment” as a stand-up comedian.

“I feel this is the only job left for Rahul Gandhi now. If Rahul Gandhi takes up the profession of a stand-up comedian and does mimicry there, he could secure very good employment. As for his political party, he has already rendered it unemployed,” Fadnavis said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress in a post on X.

“I hadn't imagined that a party which was in power for nearly six decades would turn into such a circus who are busy entertaining their own shrunk supporters,” he wrote.

“Congress party has become a party of comedians and Jokers! They are out forever.... RIP,” he added.