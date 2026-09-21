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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSmriti Irani Backs Salman Khan Against Trolls, Says 'Mera Handle, Meri Opinion' Cannot Excuse Cruelty

Smriti Irani Backs Salman Khan Against Trolls, Says 'Mera Handle, Meri Opinion' Cannot Excuse Cruelty

Smriti Irani has spoken against online trolling, saying public figures deserve dignity while urging people to disagree, debate and criticise responsibly.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Smriti Irani raises concerns over social media targeting public figures.
  • She states freedom of speech necessitates responsibility, not cruelty.
  • Irani questions why public figures must quietly endure online humiliation.
  • Remarks follow Salman Khan condemning celebrity online personal attacks.

Actress and politician Smriti Irani has raised concerns over the way social media freedom is increasingly being used to target and humiliate public figures. Her remarks come shortly after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan confronted trolls over personal attacks directed at celebrities, including comments on appearance, age and body.

In a social media post shared alongside her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars, Irani reflected on how digital platforms have widened access to public expression while stressing that freedom of speech also carries responsibility.

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Smriti Irani Says Social Media Cannot Become An Excuse For Cruelty

Irani noted that social media has transformed who gets heard, allowing millions to express themselves publicly. At the same time, she argued that the same freedom should not be used to justify degrading or humiliating others.

She wrote, “Social media has democratised the right to be heard. It has given a voice to millions who may otherwise never have had one. But somewhere along the way, some began to mistake that freedom for a licence to hurt, humiliate and dehumanise.”

She also questioned the idea that public figures must simply accept abusive online behaviour as an unavoidable part of being in the public eye.

She added, “Those in public life are often told that this simply comes with the territory - “put up or shut up.” But should it? Why should stepping into public life mean stepping away from the right to dignity? Why should anyone be expected to quietly withstand humiliation simply because the person inflicting it is protected by the anonymity of a bot, hidden behind a faceless handle, or even emboldened enough to do it under their own name? “Mera handle, meri opinion” cannot become a fig leaf for cruelty.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

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Irani Urges Responsible Criticism

The actress further drew a line between healthy disagreement and personal attacks. According to her message, questioning or criticising someone does not require stripping away basic human dignity.

She wrote, “Freedom to speak is precious. So is the responsibility that comes with it. Disagree. Debate. Criticise. Question. Hold people in public life accountable. But surely, none of that requires us to forget that there is a human being on the other side of the screen.”

Irani concluded with a broader appeal for kindness, highlighting how words posted online can have a lasting impact.

She added, “Words may take only seconds to type. Their impact can last much longer. Be kind. It doesn’t take much. But sometimes, it can mean more than you will ever know. #bepositive #benice.”

The post also featured her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars Gauri Pradhan, Ravee Gupta and Ritu Chaudhary Seth.

The message comes soon after Salman Khan spoke out during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode against online trolls who targeted him and other celebrities with body-shaming, appearance-related and age-related remarks.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns has Smriti Irani raised about social media?

Smriti Irani is concerned that social media freedom is increasingly used to target and humiliate public figures. She argues this freedom is mistakenly seen as a license to hurt and dehumanize others.

What prompted Smriti Irani's remarks on online behavior?

Her remarks followed Bollywood star Salman Khan confronting trolls over personal attacks on celebrities. She also reflected on the responsibility that comes with freedom of speech on digital platforms.

How does Smriti Irani view online abuse towards public figures?

She questions why public figures should quietly endure humiliation, arguing that public life should not negate the right to dignity.

What type of online criticism does Smriti Irani support?

She advocates for responsible criticism, debate, and questioning, emphasizing that these should not involve stripping away basic human dignity. She believes there's a human behind the screen.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 SMriti Irani Salman Khan Trolling
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