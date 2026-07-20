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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShreyas Talpade Opens Up About Surviving Cardiac Arrest, Says 'I Was Technically Gone For 10 Minutes'

Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Surviving Cardiac Arrest, Says 'I Was Technically Gone For 10 Minutes'

Shreyas Talpade has opened up about the cardiac arrest he suffered during the filming of Welcome To The Jungle, revealing how the near-death experience transformed his outlook on life and family.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Talpade suffered cardiac arrest while filming in December.
  • His heart stopped for ten minutes, needing CPR, electric shock.
  • The incident reshaped his priorities, now valuing family time.

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has spoked candidly about one of the most difficult chapters of his life, revealing details of the cardiac arrest he suffered while filming Welcome To The Jungle in December 2023. The actor reflected on the frightening medical emergency, his recovery and how the incident completely reshaped his priorities, making him realise that life is about much more than work alone.

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Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About His Cardiac Arrest

Shreyas Talpade, who has enjoyed a successful acting career spanning more than two decades across Marathi cinema and Bollywood, recently appeared in Welcome To The Jungle, which performed strongly at the box office. While discussing the film, the actor looked back on the terrifying health scare that occurred during its shoot.

The actor's condition suddenly deteriorated during filming, after which he was rushed to hospital by his wife. He lost consciousness on the way and was admitted for emergency medical treatment.

‘Technically, I Was Gone For 10 Minutes’

Speaking in an interview with Curly Tales, Talpade described the incident as one of the most challenging periods for both himself and his family. He also shared how surviving the ordeal gave him a completely different perspective on life.

He said,"It was an extremely difficult period for me and my family."

Recalling the life-threatening moment, the actor said, "Earlier, I used to prioritise work above everything else. My work meant the world to me, and I would constantly say that I just wanted to keep working. But spending quality time with family is equally important. Then, in a single moment, everything changed for me. Technically, I was gone for 10 minutes. My heart had stopped beating for those 10 minutes, and the doctors had to bring me back to life. Just like you see in the movies, they first performed CPR on me and then administered an electric shock."

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How The Experience Changed His Outlook

Talpade revealed that the cardiac arrest occurred while he was inside a car. His wife acted quickly, ensuring he reached hospital without delay, where doctors performed emergency surgery.

The actor said the experience made him rethink his priorities. While work had always been at the centre of his life, surviving the medical emergency helped him recognise the importance of spending meaningful time with his family. Since then, he has chosen to give greater importance to his loved ones alongside his professional commitments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What serious medical emergency did Shreyas Talpade face?

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a cardiac arrest in December 2023 while filming 'Welcome To The Jungle'. His condition deteriorated during the shoot, requiring emergency medical attention.

How long was Shreyas Talpade's heart stopped during the incident?

Shreyas Talpade revealed that his heart had stopped beating for 10 minutes. Doctors performed CPR and administered an electric shock to revive him.

How did the cardiac arrest affect Shreyas Talpade's life priorities?

The incident completely reshaped his priorities, making him realize that life is about much more than work alone. He now gives greater importance to spending quality time with his family.

Who assisted Shreyas Talpade during his cardiac arrest?

His wife quickly rushed him to the hospital after his condition suddenly deteriorated. He lost consciousness on the way, and doctors performed emergency surgery upon arrival.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Bollywood News Shreyas Talpade ENtertainment News Welcome To The Jungle Shreyas Talpade Cardiac Arrest
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