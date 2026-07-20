Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Talpade suffered cardiac arrest while filming in December.

His heart stopped for ten minutes, needing CPR, electric shock.

The incident reshaped his priorities, now valuing family time.

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has spoked candidly about one of the most difficult chapters of his life, revealing details of the cardiac arrest he suffered while filming Welcome To The Jungle in December 2023. The actor reflected on the frightening medical emergency, his recovery and how the incident completely reshaped his priorities, making him realise that life is about much more than work alone.

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Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About His Cardiac Arrest

Shreyas Talpade, who has enjoyed a successful acting career spanning more than two decades across Marathi cinema and Bollywood, recently appeared in Welcome To The Jungle, which performed strongly at the box office. While discussing the film, the actor looked back on the terrifying health scare that occurred during its shoot.

The actor's condition suddenly deteriorated during filming, after which he was rushed to hospital by his wife. He lost consciousness on the way and was admitted for emergency medical treatment.

‘Technically, I Was Gone For 10 Minutes’

Speaking in an interview with Curly Tales, Talpade described the incident as one of the most challenging periods for both himself and his family. He also shared how surviving the ordeal gave him a completely different perspective on life.

He said,"It was an extremely difficult period for me and my family."

Recalling the life-threatening moment, the actor said, "Earlier, I used to prioritise work above everything else. My work meant the world to me, and I would constantly say that I just wanted to keep working. But spending quality time with family is equally important. Then, in a single moment, everything changed for me. Technically, I was gone for 10 minutes. My heart had stopped beating for those 10 minutes, and the doctors had to bring me back to life. Just like you see in the movies, they first performed CPR on me and then administered an electric shock."

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How The Experience Changed His Outlook

Talpade revealed that the cardiac arrest occurred while he was inside a car. His wife acted quickly, ensuring he reached hospital without delay, where doctors performed emergency surgery.

The actor said the experience made him rethink his priorities. While work had always been at the centre of his life, surviving the medical emergency helped him recognise the importance of spending meaningful time with his family. Since then, he has chosen to give greater importance to his loved ones alongside his professional commitments.