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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Am Coming': Piyush Mishra Backs Jharkhand Students' Protest, Promises Full Support

'I Am Coming': Piyush Mishra Backs Jharkhand Students' Protest, Promises Full Support

Piyush Mishra has backed the Jharkhand students' protest over alleged exam paper leaks, promising to join them in Ranchi and offer whatever support he can, including financial and medical assistance.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Piyush Mishra backs Ranchi students protesting exam irregularities.
  • Mishra pledges support, plans to join peaceful student agitation.
  • He urged students to keep protests non-political, peaceful.
  • Students demand CBI probe into JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities.

Piyush Mishra has come out in support of the students protesting in Ranchi, Jharkhand, over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations. A video of the veteran artist has surfaced online in which he assures the students of his support and says he plans to join them at the protest site.

Piyush Mishra Extends Support To Students

Speaking in the video, Mishra said, "My name is Piyush Mishra and I am an artist. I am speaking from Mumbai. I feel a little embarrassed that no one from Mumbai has been part of your movement."

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He added, I am coming to sit among you. What difference will it make if I come? We will have a few conversations, I will sing a few songs, and whatever help you need - whether medical assistance, financial support, food or mattresses—I will ask my colleagues to contribute. We will do whatever we can."

Appeals For Peaceful Protest

Piyush Mishra also made a heartfelt appeal to the students to continue their agitation peacefully. He urged them to keep the movement free from abusive language, misconduct and political interference.

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"There should be no rudeness, no foul language and no political interference. From what I have seen, you have maintained that spirit. We are with you. Long live the revolution," he said.

The protests have been underway in Ranchi since July 29, with students demanding a CBI and Enforcement Directorate investigation into alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Piyush Mishra, 63, is one of India's most celebrated theatre and film personalities. He made his Bollywood acting debut with Dil Se in 1998 and has since appeared in acclaimed films including Maqbool, Black Friday, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur and Rockstar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Piyush Mishra supporting the students' protest?

Piyush Mishra is supporting students protesting in Ranchi over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations. He expressed embarrassment that no one from Mumbai had joined them.

What kind of support does Piyush Mishra offer to the protesters?

He plans to join them and will ask colleagues to provide help. This includes medical assistance, financial support, food, or mattresses.

What specific advice did Piyush Mishra give to the protesting students?

Mishra appealed for a peaceful protest, free from abusive language, misconduct, and political interference. He commended them for maintaining this spirit.

What are the main demands of the protesting students in Ranchi?

Students are protesting alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities in JPSC and JSSC exams. They demand a CBI and Enforcement Directorate investigation.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Piyush Mishra Jharkhand Students' Protest
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