Arijit Singh Returns From Retirement For Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arijit Singh reportedly returns to playback for Awarapan 2's song.

This follows his January retirement announcement from playback.

Collaboration reunites Singh with long-time partner Vishesh Films.

Months after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh is set to make a return to Bollywood music. Sony Music has confirmed that Yeh Awarapan, the latest track from the upcoming film Awarapan 2, will be released on July 21 across streaming platforms. Sung by the acclaimed vocalist, the song has been composed by Amaal Malik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, arriving ahead of the film's theatrical release.

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Yeh Awarapan To Release Ahead Of The Film

According to Pinkvilla, Yeh Awarapan is expected to be one of the emotional centrepieces of Awarapan 2. The track has been composed by Amaal Malik, while Sony Music has confirmed that it will be released on July 21 at 11:11 am across streaming platforms.

A source told the publication, "Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself."

The source further added, "With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit's world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh."

Aur Abhi Bhi Wahi Dard,

Wahi Khaalipan, #YehAwarapan !

Out tomorrow at 11.11 am🕊️#Awarapan2 pic.twitter.com/iteyyeBqwj — Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia) July 20, 2026

Arijit Singh And Vishesh Films Share A Long Musical Journey

The reported collaboration also reunites Arijit Singh with Vishesh Films, a production house closely associated with several memorable Bollywood soundtracks over the past decade and a half.

Speaking about their association, the source said, "The relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films is woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema's last 15 years. It was Vishesh Films that first placed faith in Arijit Singh, giving him Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2, the collaboration that introduced a generation to a voice it would carry with it for years."

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Arijit Singh's Retirement Announcement Shocked Fans

On January 27, Arijit Singh surprised fans and the music industry when he announced that he was stepping away from accepting new playback singing assignments. While he did not disclose the reason behind the decision, the announcement sparked widespread reactions from admirers and colleagues alike.

In his Instagram post, Arijit wrote, "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language action-romantic thriller slated for a worldwide release on August 14, 2026.

The film marks the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit and also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Serving as a direct sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan, the story continues Shivam's journey while exploring themes of redemption, love and sacrifice against the backdrop of the criminal underworld.