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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesArijit Singh Returns From Retirement For Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2

Arijit Singh Returns From Retirement For Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2

Arijit Singh is returning to playback singing for Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2. The song, composed by Amaal Malik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, releases on July 21.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arijit Singh reportedly returns to playback for Awarapan 2's song.
  • This follows his January retirement announcement from playback.
  • Collaboration reunites Singh with long-time partner Vishesh Films.

Months after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh is set to make a return to Bollywood music. Sony Music has confirmed that Yeh Awarapan, the latest track from the upcoming film Awarapan 2, will be released on July 21 across streaming platforms. Sung by the acclaimed vocalist, the song has been composed by Amaal Malik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, arriving ahead of the film's theatrical release.

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Yeh Awarapan To Release Ahead Of The Film

According to Pinkvilla, Yeh Awarapan is expected to be one of the emotional centrepieces of Awarapan 2. The track has been composed by Amaal Malik, while Sony Music has confirmed that it will be released on July 21 at 11:11 am across streaming platforms.

A source told the publication, "Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself."

The source further added, "With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit's world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh."

Arijit Singh And Vishesh Films Share A Long Musical Journey

The reported collaboration also reunites Arijit Singh with Vishesh Films, a production house closely associated with several memorable Bollywood soundtracks over the past decade and a half.

Speaking about their association, the source said, "The relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films is woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema's last 15 years. It was Vishesh Films that first placed faith in Arijit Singh, giving him Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2, the collaboration that introduced a generation to a voice it would carry with it for years."

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj And Poonam Pandey Back Delhi's CJP Protest Ahead Of Parliament March

Arijit Singh's Retirement Announcement Shocked Fans

On January 27, Arijit Singh surprised fans and the music industry when he announced that he was stepping away from accepting new playback singing assignments. While he did not disclose the reason behind the decision, the announcement sparked widespread reactions from admirers and colleagues alike.

In his Instagram post, Arijit wrote, "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language action-romantic thriller slated for a worldwide release on August 14, 2026.

The film marks the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit and also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Serving as a direct sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan, the story continues Shivam's journey while exploring themes of redemption, love and sacrifice against the backdrop of the criminal underworld.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Arijit Singh returning to Bollywood playback singing?

Yes, Arijit Singh is reportedly making a return to Bollywood music. He has recorded a new song called

What is the new song Arijit Singh recorded?

Arijit Singh has recorded

When is 'Yeh Awarapan' expected to be released?

The song

When did Arijit Singh announce his retirement from playback singing?

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from accepting new playback assignments on January 27. He did not disclose the reason for this decision.

What is the release date for 'Awarapan 2'?

'Awarapan 2' is slated for a worldwide release on August 14, 2026. It is an action-romantic thriller directed by Nitin Kakkar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Disha Patani Arijit Singh Amaal Malik ENtertainment News Awarapan 2
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