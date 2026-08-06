YouTuber ‘Fukra Insaan’ Flies To Assam To Aid Flood Relief As Death Toll Rises To 94

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Fukra Insaan arrived in Assam for flood relief efforts.

His brother Nischay's livestream raised ₹70 lakh for victims.

Abhishek personally contributed ₹5 lakh, now on-ground assisting aid.

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, has reached Assam to personally take part in flood relief efforts. His visit comes days after he donated Rs 5 lakh from the funds raised through his brother Nischay Malhan’s 50-hour charity livestream. Together with their fans, the Malhan family raised Rs 70 lakh to support those affected by the devastating floods.

Fukra Insaan Reaches Assam

Videos of Abhishek Malhan arriving in Assam have surfaced on social media. In the videos, he is seen being welcomed at the airport with the traditional Assamese Gamosa as supporters and locals greet him warmly.

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Reacting to the videos, one fan wrote, “So proud of you, Abhishek.”

Another commented, “Abhishek in Assam. On the ground helping flood victims.”

A third user simply wrote, “Best Insaan.”

Malhan Family, Fans Raise Rs 70 Lakh

A few days earlier, Abhishek’s elder brother, Nicshay - popularly known as Triggered Insaan- completed a 50-hour no-sleep charity livestream, and raised Rs 70 lakh for Assam flood relief.

“Just completed a 50-hour no-sleep marathon stream and raised Rs 70 lakhs…,” he had written on Instagram after the marathon livestream ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nischay Malhan (@triggeredinsaan)

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More than Rs 54 lakh came from fans through Super Chats, while the remaining amount was contributed by the Malhan family. Nischay donated Rs 10 lakh, Abhishek contributed Rs 5 lakh, Prerna Malhan donated Rs 1 lakh, and Ruchika Gaurav added Rs 50,000.

Assam Flood Situation

According to the latest update shared by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, 94 people have lost their lives, while five remain missing due to the floods. The disaster has affected over 11.72 lakh people across the state.

Floodwaters have impacted 25 districts, 81 revenue circles, and 2,459 villages. Authorities have set up 227 relief camps, sheltering 75,710 people, while 1,901 relief distribution centres are providing essential supplies.

The floods have also completely damaged 3,971 houses and partially damaged 13,535 homes. So far, 30,558 people have been evacuated to safer locations.