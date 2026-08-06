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English NewsCitiesAmarnath Yatra Resumes After Suspension Due To Security Reasons

Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Suspension Due To Security Reasons

More than 4.71 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Ice Lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine till now.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Thursday after a day-long suspension due to heightened security across Jammu and Kashmir on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. A batch of 1801 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for yatra to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

More than 4.71 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Ice Lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine till now.

Officials said the 28th batch of 1,801 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu at 2.45 am for the Baltal base camp under tight security.

No convoy was dispatched on the Pahalgam route, they said.

The batch comprised 1,347 men, 351 women, 89 sadhus and 14 sadhvis, travelling in 74 vehicles, they added.

With the latest batch, the total number of pilgrims who have departed from Jammu for the yatra this year has reached 1,43,513, officials said.

The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine is scheduled to conclude on August 28. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Amarnath Yatra
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