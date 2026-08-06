Atiq Ahmed's Son Killed After Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider In UP

Atiq Ahmed's youngest son, Aban Ahmed, was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district after the speeding car he was travelling in crashed into a divider, police said. Aban was travelling with his friends to meet his brother Ali Ahmed, who is lodged in Jhansi jail, when the vehicle crashed into a divider in Poonch area.

Aban Ahmed and his friend, identified as Sonu, died in the crash after their vehicle rammed into the divider at high speed. Three other people sustained serious injuries in the accident. The impact of the crash was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely damaged. Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to a hospital.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali Ahmed was shifted from Naini Jail to Jhansi Jail on October 1, 2025. Police have started an investigation into the accident.

Atiq Ahmed had five sons. His son Asad was killed in a police encounter in April 2023. Two of his sons are currently pursuing their school education, while Ali Ahmed is presently lodged in jail.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and further details are awaited.