Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television actress Gautami Kapoor defended husband Ram Kapoor's Lock Upp conduct.

She addressed criticism following Shreya Kalra's personal boundary allegations.

Gautami stated Ram entered without strategy.

She urged viewers not to judge based on edited show footage.

Television actress Gautami Kapoor has spoken out in support of her husband, actor Ram Kapoor, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his conduct on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Addressing the growing criticism through a video message, Gautami appealed to viewers not to form opinions based solely on edited footage and reaffirmed that she would continue to stand by her husband.

ALSO READ: Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor's Behaviour, Says 'Even My Dad Doesn't Kiss Me This Much'

Gautami Kapoor Breaks Her Silence

Explaining why she chose to speak publicly, Gautami said she had initially planned to remain silent but felt compelled to respond after the criticism intensified over the past few days.

She said, “I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lock Upp, but I think the last 2-3 days are kind of refraining me from being silent.”

Speaking in Ram Kapoor's defence, Gautami addressed the remarks circulating online.

“So, I came here to speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgments and comments, saying that he's a sleaze, he's a tharki, he's an old man who has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

Says Ram Entered The Show Without A Strategy

Gautami maintained that Ram's personality was being misunderstood and described him as someone who participates with sincerity rather than calculated planning.

She stated, “I'm not defending him for the way he is, but he's a man who is all heart, and he went into the game show or the reality show without any strategy or any plan. So I think that is what is coming across.”

She further added, “If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called him out in the initial days of the show.”

According to Gautami, the contestants have already spent four to five weeks inside the reality show, making it unlikely that such behaviour would have gone unaddressed if it had genuinely occurred.

ALSO READ: 'I Was Molested': Ram Kapoor Opens Up About His Boarding School Trauma On Lock Upp 2

Statement Comes After Shreya Kalra's Allegations

Gautami's response follows allegations made by fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, who accused Ram Kapoor of crossing personal boundaries. Shreya claimed that if he attempted to kiss her again while saying that her father "doesn't kiss" her that much, she would object.

Referring to the timing of the controversy, Gautami questioned why the issue had surfaced only now.

“Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean, what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that, yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader, which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way.”

She continued, “So maybe he should have, but that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that. Also, I want to tell you that we watch the show in the comfort of our homes, and the inmates have been locked up for the last 4-5 weeks without any contact from the outside world.”

Appeals Against Judging Edited Footage

Gautami also urged viewers to remember the mental challenges contestants face inside the reality show and stressed that audiences only see edited episodes rather than the complete picture.

She said, “So it must be really tough, and it must be such a mind game that we don't even have an idea about. Also, let's not forget that the episodes are edited. We don't know what the whole story is. We only see the edited version. So before passing these heavy and toxic comments, please understand that all these things are trickling down to our family. Please be a little considerate of that.”

Ending her message on a positive note, Gautami wished every contestant well while reaffirming her support for her husband.

“And I wish all the contestants, all the inmates, all the very best. I'm definitely going to support my husband till the very end. Ram, we love you, and we are rooting for you. All the best.”

Gautami shared the video with the caption: “So easy to make assumptions without actually knowing the real oerson! @iamramkapoor alwaysso compassionate and loving be it woman or man! Countless people he has helped and we have all their blessings hence this too shall pass! I stand by him today and always! Play the game with mind and bit only heart. #realisrare.”

(With inputs from IANS)