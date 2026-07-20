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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRapper Santy Sharma's YouTube Channel Permanently Deleted After Viral CJP Remarks

Rapper Santy Sharma's YouTube Channel Permanently Deleted After Viral CJP Remarks

Independent rapper Santy Sharma says YouTube has permanently removed his channel following the controversy surrounding his 'Cockroach Janata Party' remarks.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rapper Santy Sharma's YouTube channel was permanently removed.
  • Sharma stated the decade-old channel will not be reinstated.
  • YouTube has not officially linked removal to CJP comments.

Rapper Santy Sharma has revealed that his YouTube channel has been permanently removed, days after his remarks about the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) sparked intense discussion across social media. The development has drawn widespread attention online, with supporters and critics continuing to debate the controversu while raising questions about content moderation on digital platforms.

ALSO READ: Sourav Joshi Faces Backlash For Wasting 6,000 Litres Of Clean Water For A Pool Bath: ‘He Lacks Civic Sense’

Santy Sharma Says Channel Will Not Be Restored

According to Santy Sharma, YouTube informed him that the decision to remove his channel is permanent and that it will not be reinstated. Sharing the update on social media, the rapper described the loss as a significant personal setback, saying the channel reflected more than a decade of music, creative work and memories built throughout his journey as an independent artist.

Sharma said the platform had been central to his career since the early years of his musical journey.

(Image Source: Instagram/@santy_sharma_official)
(Image Source: Instagram/@santy_sharma_official)

CJP Remarks Sparked Widespread Online Debate

The controversy gained momentum after Sharma referred to the "Cockroach Janata Party" as "just internet drama" during his comments on the subject. The clip quickly spread across social media, prompting strong reactions from both supporters and critics.

Following the backlash, Sharma claimed he received a large volume of hate messages online. While many users linked the removal of his channel to the controversy because of the timing, there has been no official confirmation from YouTube stating that the action was taken because of his remarks.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj And Poonam Pandey Back Delhi's CJP Protest Ahead Of Parliament March

No Official Link Between Removal And Controversy

Although Sharma believes the channel's removal followed the backlash surrounding his CJP remarks, YouTube has not publicly stated the reason behind the deletion or confirmed any connection between the two events.

Despite losing his long-standing YouTube presence, Sharma has indicated that he intends to continue creating music and engaging with his audience through other digital platforms.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to rapper Santy Sharma's YouTube channel?

Santy Sharma's YouTube channel has been permanently removed. He was informed by YouTube that the decision is final and the channel will not be reinstated.

What caused the controversy surrounding Santy Sharma?

The controversy began after Sharma referred to the

Did YouTube state why Santy Sharma's channel was removed?

No, YouTube has not officially stated the reason for the channel's removal or confirmed any connection to his CJP remarks. Many users, however, linked the two events due to the timing.

How has Santy Sharma reacted to the removal of his channel?

Santy Sharma described the loss as a significant personal setback, as the channel reflected over a decade of his music and creative work. He intends to continue creating music and engaging with his audience through other digital platforms.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP ENtertainment News Cockroach Janta Party Santy Sharma Rapper Santy Sharma
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