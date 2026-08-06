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English NewsNewsIndiaTension At India-Nepal Border As Nepalese Villagers Pelt Stones On SSB Patrol, 200 Booked

Tension At India-Nepal Border As Nepalese Villagers Pelt Stones On SSB Patrol, 200 Booked

According to the complaint, the embankment construction resumed despite a July 31 agreement between Indian and Nepalese officials to maintain the status quo.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India-Nepal border tension escalated over alleged embankment extension.
  • Nepali villagers allegedly extended embankment despite prior status quo agreement.
  • Villagers then pelted stones at withdrawing SSB patrol.
  • Police registered FIR; investigation into incident remains ongoing.

Tension has escalated along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's West Champaran district after the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) lodged an FIR against 150 to 200 unidentified residents of Nepal's Susta village for allegedly extending an earthen embankment into Indian territory and pelting stones at an SSB patrol.

The FIR was registered at Valmikinagar police station on the complaint of Assistant Commandant Avdhesh Kumar, Company Commander of the 21st Battalion, SSB, Rampurva. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on August 2 when an SSB patrol, led by Deputy Commandant (Operations) Vijay Kumar, was carrying out routine border surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations in the disputed Susta sector.

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Embankment Construction Violated Status Quo: SSB

The FIR states that at around 2.15 p.m., the patrol reached the Indian side of the border near a tree in the Susta sector and found villagers allegedly extending an earthen embankment towards Indian territory.

According to the complaint, officials from Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF), the Bagaha Superintendent of Police and officers of the 21st Battalion SSB had held a joint patrol on July 31. During the meeting, both sides had agreed to maintain the status quo and refrain from carrying out embankment construction beyond the mutually agreed alignment.

The SSB has alleged that despite this understanding, the villagers resumed construction work and extended the embankment into Indian territory.

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Stone-Pelting Alleged During Patrol Withdrawal

The complaint further alleges that while SSB personnel were discussing the issue with APF officials at the site, around 150 to 200 villagers from Susta gathered carrying sticks and stones.

According to the FIR, the crowd allegedly abused SSB personnel and became aggressive. As the patrol withdrew towards its border outpost to prevent the situation from escalating, the villagers allegedly began pelting stones at the security personnel.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons from Susta village and said further investigation is in progress.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent tension on the India-Nepal border?

Tension escalated after Nepalese villagers allegedly extended an earthen embankment into Indian territory. They also reportedly pelted stones at an SSB patrol in the disputed Susta sector.

Where did the border incident occur?

The incident took place along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's West Champaran district. It specifically occurred in the disputed Susta sector.

Who lodged the official complaint regarding the incident?

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) lodged an FIR at Valmikinagar police station. Assistant Commandant Avdhesh Kumar, Company Commander of the 21st Battalion, filed the complaint.

Was there a prior agreement about construction in the Susta sector?

Yes, on July 31, SSB and Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) had agreed to maintain the status quo. They decided not to extend embankment construction beyond a mutually agreed alignment.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News India Nepal Border SSB
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