'Don't Raise A Hand Against Our Children': Kavita Kaushik's Emotional Appeal To Delhi Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Demonstrators demand accountability, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Kavita Kaushik has publicly extended her support to the students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, urging the Delhi Police to exercise restraint and treat demonstrators with dignity. Her appeal comes in the wake of reports that education reform campaigner Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site, prompting widespread discussion on social media.

Kavita Kaushik Appeals For Compassion

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Kaushik addressed police personnel directly, reminding them that beyond the uniform, they are ordinary people with families of their own. She appealed to officers not to use excessive force against the students, emphasising that the protesters were exercising their democratic right to demand accountability.

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"Members of the Delhi Police, I have a humble request," she said in the video. "You too have parents, children, siblings and loved ones waiting for you at home. Please do not be harsh with these young people who are protesting."

Drawing attention to the concerns raised by the students, Kaushik argued that their demands stem from a desire for a fair and reliable education system. She remarked that no family would ever wish to see a loved one treated by an unqualified doctor during a medical emergency, adding that this is precisely why students have taken to the streets to raise their voices.

Protest Centres On NEET Controversy

Kaushik further appealed to the police to remember the human aspect of their responsibilities while carrying out official orders.

"Please do not raise your hands against the children and citizens of my country. Do not hurt them or display your strength before them," she said. While acknowledging that the police have a duty to maintain law and order, she urged officers to rely on their own judgement and conscience when dealing with peaceful demonstrators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

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"Whatever the orders may be, you still have a heart, a mind and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong. Listen to your conscience. My only request is that you do not harm the children of this country," she added.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of an ongoing demonstration led by education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk, who has been observing a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28. The protest centres on allegations of irregularities and a paper leak in the NEET-UG examination, with demonstrators demanding greater accountability and calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.