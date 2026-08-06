Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chandigarh court summoned Salman Khan over a fraud complaint.

Businessman Arun Gupta alleged unfulfilled promises for a jewellery store.

Gupta invested crores, leading to store closure and significant losses.

Company denies allegations, citing Khan's indirect brand licensing role.

A Chandigarh court has issued summonses to Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and executives of Style and Content Jewellery Private Limited in connection with a fraud complaint. All named parties have been directed to appear before the court on October 5 and respond to the allegations, according to NDTV.

Chandigarh Businessman Files Complaint

The case stems from a complaint filed by Arun Gupta, a businessman based in Chandigarh. Gupta alleges he poured crores into launching a Being Human -branded jewellery store in Manimajra after receiving assurances of ongoing business support. He, however, claimed that these commitments were never honoured, and the showroom has stayed closed since February 2020.

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This, he said, has resulted in losses running into several crores, the outlet further reported.

Gupta, per an NDTV report, said in his complaint that he put in nearly Rs 3 crore towards the business after entering into a contract with Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd - the firm licensed to sell Being Human jewellery. Of that amount, roughly Rs 1 crore reportedly went towards building out the store itself. Gupta maintains he fulfilled every obligation specified in the contract.

Who All Are Names In The Complaint?

Beyond Khan and his sister, the complaint identifies six other individuals connected to the company, whom Gupta accuses of misleading him about the nature of the business opportunity in order to secure his investment.

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For its part, the company has consistently denied wrongdoing. It maintains that Salman Khan had no direct role in the 2018 contract signed with Gupta. It claimed that Salman Khan Foundation had merely granted licensing rights for the Being Human name to Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd back in 2015.

About Being Human

Salman Khan established the Being Human Foundation in 2007 as a charitable trust dedicated to funding healthcare and basic education initiatives. The actor expanded the brand two years later with a clothing line, explaining at the time that the Being Human label would eventually cover a wide range of products - from apparel to art to watches - with proceeds channelled back into the foundation’s charitable work.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film, produced by Salman Khan, is slated for a 2026 release, although the makers are yet to announce an official release date.