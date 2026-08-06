Mini Mathur Wins Alliance, Defeats Aly Goni And Ruhee Dosani In Grand Finale | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mini Mathur crowned first-ever

She secured victory by completing the final complex task with winning codes.

The finale featured returning contestants, sparking several tense confrontations.

Mathur reflected on her journey, hoping to inspire many women to chase dreams.

Actor and television host Mini Mathur has been crowned the first-ever winner of Alliance, the reality show hosted by Kunal Kemmu. She defeated Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in a closely contested finale to lift the inaugural trophy after completing the final task with the highest number of winning codes. The finale also featured emotional moments, heated confrontations and the return of eliminated contestants before the final challenge began. Following her victory, Mini reflected on her journey in the competition, saying the experience changed her outlook and expressing hope that her win would encourage more women to chase their dreams with confidence.

Alliance Winner

The final episode saw Aly Goni enter the finale as the Ace of the Week, while Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor and Kushal Tandon competed for the remaining two places. Mini defeated Kushal in the semi-final, while Ruhee overcame Niti to secure her place in the last round. This set up a three-way contest between Mini, Aly and Ruhee for the title.

🚨 THE ALLIANCE UPDATE



Mini Mathur is the winner of The Alliance Season 1 🏆



What a journey, what a game 🎉 to the first-ever Alliance champion💯#TheAlliance #AllianceOnPrime #Alliance pic.twitter.com/XRnjPzdrlR — Rohan (@Bigboss_check) August 6, 2026

Before the final task, previously eliminated contestants returned to the house, leading to several tense exchanges. Daisy Shah criticised Vanshaj Singh over remarks about her contribution to the show, while Seema Sajdeh responded to comments suggesting she and Sohail Khan had joined the competition simply for a holiday.

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Final Task Decides Champion

The finalists competed in a challenge that required them to collect balls, build a bridge and transport the balls to a platform before balancing three together to unlock codes for the prize vault. Mini completed the task with three codes, while Aly secured two. Her performance proved enough to seal the victory and make her the show's first champion. Following the announcement, Kushal Tandon congratulated her and described Mini as the "first lady of Alliance".

Mini Mathur's Emotional Speech

Speaking after her win, Mini reflected on her six-week journey and revealed she had never imagined taking part in a reality show like Alliance.

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"In these six weeks, I have lived a life. This is my first reality show; before this, I had never considered doing a captive reality show. I said yes because I love sports and competition, and I am glad some of my friends forced me to do this. I didn't think I would be able to survive here for more than a week because when life looks good on the other side, you find reasons not to make it uncomfortable. But there were things I wanted to prove to myself and some things I was reconsidering about my life. But I walked in here, and I fell in love. I fell in love with each one of the contestants. They have helped me a lot throughout the journey."

She added, "This is much more than I ever hoped for, and I think I did it with dignity and grace. I hope all women get inspired a bit after watching me because I think now the sky is the limit and I will push myself way more." Mini Mathur's victory marks the end of the inaugural season of Alliance, with her performance and emotional journey making her the first name to be etched into the reality show's history.