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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRupali Ganguly Trolled Over 'I Wish PM Modi Was A Dictator' Comment

Rupali Ganguly Trolled Over 'I Wish PM Modi Was A Dictator' Comment

Rupali Ganguly has sparked controversy after her reaction to a viral video allegedly showing a minor abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her "dictator" remark on X drew mixed reactions.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Rupali Ganguly reacted to minor's abuse of PM.
  • Her 'dictator' comment sparked widespread online criticism.
  • Incident fuels debate on minors' political expression.

Television actor and BJP member Rupali Ganguly has come under scrutiny after reacting to a viral social media video showing a minor allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her response on X, in which she called for consequences and said she wished the Prime Minister were a dictator, quickly triggered strong reactions online. While some users supported her stand against abusive behaviour, others criticised her choice of words and questioned her political views. The discussion has unfolded alongside a separate controversy involving a teenage girl at a student protest, further fuelling debate over political expression and the involvement of minors.

Rupali Ganguly Controversy

The controversy began after a video circulated on social media showing a minor allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hitting his photograph. The post sharing the clip urged authorities to take action against the child's parents and raised concerns over the influence of social media on young people.

Responding to the post on X, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions!!! I really wish he was a dictator!!!” Her comment quickly became the centre of discussion, with many users objecting to her reference to dictatorship.

Social Media Reacts

Several X users criticised Ganguly's remark, with some comparing her statement to historical dictatorships and others questioning her priorities. One user replied, “Mussolini... Do you know Benito Mussolini? Do you know what was done to him by the people of Italy?”

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Another wrote, “Monisha beta, being Sanghi Aunty is so middle-class.” Some users also criticised her for reacting strongly to the viral clip while remaining silent on other issues. Another post read, “Focus on your f****s show lady because your political takes are worse.” Others accused the actor of encouraging hostility towards a child and questioned whether her comments were appropriate given the age of the minor involved.

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Background Of The Debate

The discussion gained further attention following a separate incident at a student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where a 15-year-old girl was accused of using abusive slogans against the Prime Minister. The teenager later appeared in an apology video, saying she had attended the protest with friends after visiting Connaught Place and had repeated slogans after being influenced by people around her.

The episode has reignited debate over political speech during protests, the role of social media and how authorities should respond when minors become involved in such controversies. Rupali Ganguly's remarks have added another layer to an already sensitive discussion, with opinions remaining sharply divided over both her statement and the broader issues surrounding political expression, accountability and the involvement of children in public protests.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the controversy involving Rupali Ganguly?

The controversy began after Rupali Ganguly reacted to a viral social media video showing a minor allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She posted her reaction on X.

What specific comment did Rupali Ganguly make that caused backlash?

She wrote on X,

How did social media users react to Rupali Ganguly's statement?

Many users criticised her remark, comparing it to historical dictatorships and questioning her political views and priorities. Some also accused her of encouraging hostility towards a child.

Was there a related incident mentioned in the article?

Yes, the discussion gained attention following a separate incident where a 15-year-old girl was accused of using abusive slogans at a student protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. She later apologized.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi Social Media Backlash Rupali Ganguly PM Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Viral Video X Post Rupali Ganguly Controversy Anupamaa Actor BJP Member Rupali Ganguly Dictator Remark
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