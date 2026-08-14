Ranchi: The Jharkhand CID has reportedly arrested Mithilesh Singh, also known as RK Singh, from Delhi, in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

According to the information available, Singh is said to be a close associate of Abhay Tiwari, who has been identified as a key accused in the case. His name reportedly surfaced during the CID's investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted in the state.

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Mithilesh Singh Linked to Exam Conducting Agency

Mithilesh Singh, also known as RK Singh, is reportedly associated with ICN India, an agency involved in conducting examinations.

Investigators are looking into his alleged role in the JSSC CGL question paper leak case. Questions have also been raised over his possible involvement in the alleged leak, with investigators suspecting that he could be among the key figures in the case.

Singh is also accused of having links with a network involved in alleged examination-related irregularities through companies responsible for conducting recruitment tests.

Allegations of Question Paper Leak and OMR Manipulation

According to the allegations emerging from the investigation, Singh was allegedly involved in a network that used examination-conducting companies to facilitate irregularities.

The allegations include leaking question papers, tampering with OMR sheets, and taking money from candidates in exchange for helping them clear examinations.

The CID investigation has reportedly indicated that different companies involved in conducting examinations allegedly manipulated the process to ensure the selection of candidates through improper means.

Singh's alleged role in the JSSC CGL question paper leak is now being examined as part of the wider investigation.

Alleged Role in JPSC Candidate Answer Sheets

The allegations against Singh are not limited to the JSSC CGL examination.

He is also accused of allegedly obtaining answer sheets of JPSC candidates from the commission and having them written outside.

The investigation is examining these allegations along with his reported links to companies involved in conducting examinations.

Singh Had Earlier Been Jailed in Exam-Related Cases

According to the information, Mithilesh Singh had previously been jailed in cases related to question paper leaks and irregularities in examinations.

His latest arrest has come as the CID continues its investigation into alleged malpractice in recruitment examinations conducted in Jharkhand.

The investigation is reportedly examining the role of individuals and examination-conducting agencies that may have been involved in alleged manipulation of the recruitment process.

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CID Brings Mithilesh Singh From Delhi to Ranchi

Mithilesh Singh was arrested in Delhi and is now being brought to Ranchi as part of the ongoing investigation.

The latest action by the CID comes amid scrutiny of alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examination system. Investigators are looking into the suspected network, its links with examination-conducting agencies, and the alleged methods used to manipulate examination processes.

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